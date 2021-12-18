ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 18 December 2021

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 352 Issued at 2200Z on 18 Dec 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 17/2100Z to 18/2100Z: Solar activity has been at low levels for the past 24 hours. The largest solar event of the period was a...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceRef

A Review for Japanese auroral records on the three extreme space weather events around the International Geophysical Year (1957 -- 1958)

Solar Cycle 19 was probably the greatest solar cycle over the last four centuries and significantly disrupted the solar-terrestrial environments with a number of solar eruptions and resultant geomagnetic storms. At its peak, the International Geophysical Year (IGY: 1957 -- 1958) was organised by international collaborations and benefitted scientific developments, capturing multiple unique extreme space weather events including the third and fourth greatest geomagnetic storms in the space age. In this article, we review and analyse original records of Japanese auroral observations around the IGY. These observations were organised by Masaaki Huruhata in collaboration with professional observatories and citizen contributors. We have digitised and documented these source documents, which comprise significant auroral displays in March 1957 (minimum Dst = -255 nT), September 1957 (minimum Dst = -427 nT), and February 1958 (minimum Dst = -426 nT). These records allow us to visualise temporal and spatial evolutions of these auroral displays, reconstruct their equatorward auroral boundaries down to 41.4°, 38.3°, and 33.3° in invariant latitudes, and contextualise their occurrences following contemporary geomagnetic disturbances. Our results have been compared with significant auroral displays during other extreme space weather events. These aurorae generally showed reddish colourations occasionally with yellowish rays. Their colourations are attributed to reddish oxygen emission and its mixture with greenish oxygen emission. Overall, these archival records provide the references for future discussions on the auroral activities during the uniquely intense and extreme space weather events.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Flare#Solar Storm#Solar Wind#Usaf#Iia#Activity Summary#Pcaf Green Iv#Twitter
SpaceRef

Planetary Nebula IC 418

NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory contributes to the understanding of planetary nebulas by studying the hottest and most energetic processes still at work in these beautiful objects. X-ray data from Chandra reveal winds being driven away from the white dwarf so quickly (i.e., millions of miles per hour) that they create...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Recorded Sounds of Ganymede That Will Give You Chills

Ganymede, the moon of Jupiter and also the largest natural satellite in our Solar System, is surely an incredible place. Ganymede is even larger than Mercury, the first planet from the Sun. NASA has brought back some truly out-of-this-world sounds recorded at Ganymede that have the potential of raising the...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

James Webb Space Telescope Launch Update

NASA and Arianespace successfully completed the Launch Readiness Review for the James Webb Space Telescope on Dec. 21. The team authorized the Ariane 5 rocket carrying Webb to rollout and the start of launch sequencing for the mission. However, due to adverse weather conditions at Europe's Spaceport in French Guiana,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Facebook
SpaceRef

Views of Comet Leonard from Two Sun-Watching Spacecraft

When Comet Leonard, a mass of space dust, rock and ice about a half-mile (1 kilometer) wide, makes its closest pass of the Sun on Jan. 3, 2022, it will be a journey 40,000 years in the making. Ahead of its close pass, two Sun-observing spacecraft captured these views of...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

5 Things to Know About a Pair of Small But Mighty Weather Instruments

Launched Tuesday to the space station, the COWVR and TEMPEST two instruments could lead the way to big improvements in gathering key information for weather forecasting. The Compact Ocean Wind Vector Radiometer (COWVR) is no bigger than a minifridge. The Temporal Experiment for Storms and Tropical Systems (TEMPEST) is even smaller – about the size of a cereal box. Yet these two compact science instruments are designed to do a big job: to make the same high-quality atmospheric observations as weather satellites many times their size and at a fraction of the cost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Crew Unpacks Cargo Dragon and Sets up New Space Research

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon arrived just in time to deliver holiday treats, crew supplies and new science experiments to the Expedition 66 crew today. NASA Flight Engineers Raja Chariand Thomas Marshburn were on duty Wednesday morning monitoring Dragon’s automated approach and docking to the Harmony module’s space-facing port that occurred at 3:41 a.m. EST. Less than two hours later, Dragon’s hatch was opened as Chari and NASA Flight Engineer Kayla Barron entered the vehicle and began unloading critical research hardware and samples. Marshburn offloaded and transferred rodents into new habitats that will soon be observed for the Mouse Habitat Unit-7 musculoskeletal system study.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Tsunamis’ magnetic fields are detectable before sea level change

A new study finds the magnetic field generated by a tsunami can be detected a few minutes earlier than changes in sea level and could improve warnings of these giant waves. Tsunamis generate magnetic fields as they move conductive seawater through the Earth’s magnetic field. Researchers previously predicted that the tsunami’s magnetic field would arrive before a change in sea level, but they lacked simultaneous measurements of magnetics and sea level that are necessary to demonstrate the phenomenon.
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

SpaceX Resupply Mission CRS-24 Launched

A SpaceX Dragon resupply spacecraft carrying more than 6,500 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and other cargo is on its way to the International Space Station after launching at 5:07 a.m. EST Tuesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft launched on a Falcon 9 rocket from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Visit The Space Station Cupola In 360°

Join ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer inside the seven-windowed cupola, the International Space Station's "window to the world" and pan around to enjoy the view. The ESA - European Space Agency-built Cupola is the favourite place of many astronauts on the International Space Station. It serves not only as a unique...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

LaserSETI Installs 2nd Observatory at Haleakala Observatory

Last summer the SETI Institute began installing a second LaserSETI Observatory, this time 10,000 feet above sea level at Haleakala Observatory, thanks to the University of Hawai’i’s Institute of Astronomy (IfA). As a result of challenges involving equipment damaged during shipping, supply chain delays for replacement parts, equipment malfunctions and even a blizzard in Hawai’i, the installation was delayed but is now complete. While two of the four cameras are not fully functional and will be replaced, observations are now possible and data collection is underway. The staff at the IfA has provided invaluable assistance throughout the setup process especially during times when it was not possible for LaserSETI staff to be onsite due to COVID restrictions and other logistical challenges.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Completes Upper Part Of The Artemis II Core Stage

NASA has completed assembly of the upper, or forward, part of the core stage for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will send the Artemis II crew on their lunar mission. Boeing, the lead core stage contractor, completed joining the forward part of the rocket, and then lifted it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy