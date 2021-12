Hello NXT fans and hate-watchers! It’s Tuesday, and thus we prepare for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here with you as always, and tonight we have the arrival of the Phenomenal One, AJ Styles, to confront Grayson Waller in what is sure to be an interesting segment. Plus Raquel Gonzalez will take on Dakota Kai in a street fight, Dexter Lumis seeks revenge on Trick Williams and more. It’s going to be a busy episode of NXT, and one with a lot of potential even if the NEW LIME GREEN COLOR OF NXT ON THE WWE WEBSITE IS MAKING MY FUCKING EYES BLEED.

