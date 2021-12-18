ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden presidency is a disaster (letter)

Cover picture for the articleThe list of crises created since President Joe Biden took office is getting uncomfortably long: the deadly botched withdrawal from...

Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
luxurylaunches.com

Meet Joe Biden’s humble daughter Ashley – A lifelong public servant, she actively campaigned for her father, is a staunch animal rights activist & a terrific dancer.

Ashley Biden is a social worker, activist, philanthropist, and fashion designer and President Joe Biden’s family favorite. She can be described as a determined go-getter, with a yearning to bring about important social changes. The 39-year-old lets her work to do the talking and diligently avoids the spotlight. Having growing up in a political atmosphere she is very passionate about public service and helping people. Ashley Biden is made of many endearing qualities and we have here a peek into them:
Joe Biden
Donald Trump
Fox News

Kamala Harris contrasts with Biden, refuses to blame unvaccinated for COVID waves

Vice President Kamala Harris refused to blame the unvaccinated for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a noticeably different stance than has been taken by President Biden. "I don't think this is a moment to talk about fault," Harris said during an interview with CBS when pressed on the matter. "It is no one's fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world. … It is more about individual power and responsibility and the decisions that everyone has the choice to make."
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
Fox News

Jen Psaki suggests Biden won't answer questions after Tuesday COVID speech: ‘It depends on what you ask’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday President Biden could take questions after his address on Tuesday but it "depends on what you ask." Biden will address the nation on Tuesday about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus and what steps his administration plans to take. The White House has already offered a stark pronouncement for those who remain unvaccinated, saying they face a winter of "severe illness and death."
mediaite.com

‘You Can Just Hear the Anger’: Morning Joe Breaks Down White House Sharply Accusing Manchin of Betrayal

Morning Joe focused on the Biden administration’s notable anger toward Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and his decision to torpedo the Build Back Better agenda. With the Senate split between Democrats and Republicans, Manchin’s refusal to support the bill means it has been effectively killed after months of effort by his Democrat colleagues to get it through Congress. The development prompted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki to release a statement accusing Manchin of political backstabbing, betraying his word, and “a breach of his commitments to the President and the Senator’s colleagues in the House and Senate.”
