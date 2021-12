Well, that was fun. Kentucky found out they were playing the North Carolina Tar Heels just after 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday morning and then proceeded to run them out of the gym Saturday evening. After a bad showing in South Bend a week prior, the strong performance was welcomed by players, coaches, and fans alike. The Wildcats were outstanding in every facet of the game on their way to a 98-69 beatdown of the Tar Heels.

