The news has come too quickly to be made sense of. Every hour seems to bring another story about a player or group of players who are newly unavailable due to testing positive for COVID-19. It’s practically impossible to keep track of who will and will not be playing in any given contest; starting line-ups look like squads that a tanking team would assemble for an early April contest. Five games were postponed on Sunday and more are sure to follow in the coming days. There are few compelling reasons for anyone to watch the games that are still ongoing. Yes, they will count in the final records and will therefore affect playoff seeding, but individually, each feels entirely meaningless, a sign with no signifier.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO