Lizzo Reacts To Critics Calling “Rumors” The Worst Song Of 2021

Time once again for us to recap this past year in film. The Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association gave a resounding endorsement to Jane Campion’s Western The Power of the Dog, which is currently playing on Netflix. Not only did the film win Best Picture, it also won Best Director honors, Best Screenplay (adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel), Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch as the conflicted villain, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee as the villain’s sister-in-law’s son who becomes the target of his bullying. Elsewhere, Dune took awards for cinematography and music. Kristen Stewart won Best Actress for Spencer, and Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story. The Japanese entry Drive My Car was dubbed best foreign-language film, while Encanto was named best animated film, and Summer of Soul was deemed as the best documentary. If you want to see which movies finished in the top 10 of our voting, you can click here. If you want to see what I thought were the best movies of the year (a list that looks very different from the organization’s), watch for our issue next week.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO