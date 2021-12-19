ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Lizzo Reacts To Critics Calling “Rumors” The Worst Song Of 2021

energy941.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLizzo has reacted to critics calling “Rumors” the “worst song of 2021.”. The singer gave a music business lesson to her...

www.energy941.com

Comments / 0

Related
energy941.com

Saweetie Performance Criticized By Fans

Lately, Saweetie has been the talk of the town, but this time fans are calling her out for her recent SNL and Jingle Ball performance. In a social media video, fans are calling out her performance, specifically her choreography, and said she seemed “out of breath.”. Fans also mentioned...
CELEBRITIES
Fort Worth Weekly

DFW Film Critics Call on The Power of the Dog

Time once again for us to recap this past year in film. The Dallas Fort Worth Film Critics Association gave a resounding endorsement to Jane Campion’s Western The Power of the Dog, which is currently playing on Netflix. Not only did the film win Best Picture, it also won Best Director honors, Best Screenplay (adapted from Thomas Savage’s novel), Best Actor for Benedict Cumberbatch as the conflicted villain, and Best Supporting Actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee as the villain’s sister-in-law’s son who becomes the target of his bullying. Elsewhere, Dune took awards for cinematography and music. Kristen Stewart won Best Actress for Spencer, and Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for West Side Story. The Japanese entry Drive My Car was dubbed best foreign-language film, while Encanto was named best animated film, and Summer of Soul was deemed as the best documentary. If you want to see which movies finished in the top 10 of our voting, you can click here. If you want to see what I thought were the best movies of the year (a list that looks very different from the organization’s), watch for our issue next week.
FORT WORTH, TX
energy941.com

Wiz Khalifa Asks Artists To Stop Doing This For 2022

Wiz Khalifa took to Twitter with a request of his fellow artists. He wrote, as entertainers let’s try some ish next year. Minding our own business. He continued by asking fellow artists not to disrespect each others family, dead homies or area they come from.. Wiz added, stop using...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lizzo
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Performances#Music Industry#Equate#Plaques#Rsb Quality
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Exposes How Much Money 50 Cent Allegedly Made From "BMF"

We all know about 50 Cent and Rick Ross' long-storied feud and just how messy it's gotten over the years. Both rappers are comfortably running their own empires but they've still got a lot of animosity for one another. Following the release of Rozay's new studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, the rapper spoke with GQ's Frazier Tharpe about all of the hot topics surrounding him, including his feud with 50 Cent.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Addresses Meek Mill Relationship

During an intimate conversation with Billboard hip-hop editor Carl Lamarre, Rick Ross updated his fans on the status of his relationship with Meek Mill following rumors that they were feuding earlier this year. The Florida-based rapper said on Thursday evening (December 9) that he wants to see Meek Mill succeed...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecurrent-online.com

Britney Spears: Pregnancy Is Official! Fiancee Drops Massive Confirmation

Britney Spears’ fiancee Sam Asghari shared their holiday plans with fans of the pop icon. They are planning a lot of babies. As Britney Spears’ fiancee Sam Asghari was leaving the gym, a curious photographer from TMZ asked him their plans for the holidays together. His candid answer...
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

See Mary J Blige all dressed up for this ‘Sexy’ restaurant opening in Miami

R&B goddess Mary J. Blige lit things up at the sneak peek party for what’s shaping up to be Miami’s hottest new restaurant, Sexy Fish, Saturday night. Wearing a one-shoulder leopard print jumpsuit with knee-high boots, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage to perform such chart-toppers as “Family Affair” and “Just Fine.”
MIAMI, FL
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Almost Joined Nas, Rick Ross & Future On Berner's 'Gotti' Album

Berner’s new album Gotti arrived on December 3, boasting appearances from Nas, Rick Ross, Future, Jadakiss, Styles P, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rod Wave and Mozzy. Berner even secured previously unheard audio recordings from the late John Gotti himself, adding cinematic authenticity to the Mafia-inspired project. But there...
MUSIC
NME

Listen to new Dr. Dre tracks featuring Eminem and Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre has shared a series of new songs from GTA Online’s new expansion The Contract featuring collaborations with Eminem, Anderson .Paak and Snoop Dogg. Up to six tracks have been shared featuring two solitary tracks by the legendary rapper and producer – ‘Black Privilege’ and ‘Fallin Up’, alongside team ups with Eminem (‘Gospel’), .Paak (‘The Scenic Route’), Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes (‘ETA’) and Ty Dolla $ign along with the late Nipsey Hussle appear on ‘Diamond Mine’. You can listen to all the songs below.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy