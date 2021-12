You might be hardpressed to find a more inspiring story in the NFL this year than the rise of Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders. Crosby got emotional when talking with reporters this week following the Raiders’ big Monday Night Football win over the Browns. It has been a long journey for the former Eastern Michigan star. Crosby spoke about his emotional Pro Bowl path saying, “I was in rehab two years ago.”

