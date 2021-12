Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. As last summer fades in your memory, I hope you will remember the amazing strength of our community and what actually happened here in Rappahannock County. I work for a foundation that supports four counties with many services, and recently while I was on a state-wide call with many other funders and organizations, I heard several accounts of communities struggling to agree and their difficulties in creating opportunities for those most in need, particularly when the school year ended in 2021.

RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO