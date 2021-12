IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Police are asking for the public's assistance in finding a driver who allegedly fired into another vehicle sitting at a stop sign on Thursday afternoon. Police said they were called to the intersection of Friarsgate Boulevard and Irmo Drive around 1:30 p.m. where several witnesses reported seeing a man lean from the window of a car and open fire on the car in front of him. Both cars escaped at high speed on Irmo Drive toward SC-6, witnesses added.

IRMO, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO