ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee Speeders Could Be in For a Bumpy Ride

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCity leaders are hoping the installation of speed bumps will slow speeders down. Wisconsin’s largest city has been...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 11

Peter Wanglue
3d ago

Wasting our properties taxes money. Mostly the cars these people drove are either stolen or useless cars. They don't care.

Reply(2)
6
Chrystal Gray
3d ago

About time I said this when that officer got killed on 60th Capital I suggested that to the City of Milwaukee and they said it wasn't in the budget

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Milwaukee, WI
Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speeders#The City Council
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy