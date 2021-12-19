ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Prince of Tennis' New Anime Shares First-Look

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prince of Tennis has dropped the first look at its brand new anime! Takeshi Konomi's The Prince of Tennis is currently in the midst of celebrating its 20th Anniversary, and has been having a pretty significant anime return through the last couple of years as well. This includes a slate...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Seven Seas Licenses 7th Time Loop, Crossplay Love, SHWD Manga

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Tо̄ko Amekawa, Hinoki Kino, and Wan Hachipisu's 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! (Loop 7-kaime no Akuyaku Reijо̄ wa, Moto Tekikoku de Jiyuu Kimamana Hanayome Seikatsu wo Mankitsu Suru) manga physically and digitally in September 2022.
COMICS
enstarz.com

Mystery Behind Joji Yanami Cause of Death, Legendary ‘Dragon Ball’ Voice Actor Dead At 90

The iconic narrator from the Japanese anime "Dragon Ball," Joji Yanami, passed away last Friday, December 3, at the age of 90. Nikkan Sports reported about his death, which was confirmed by Aoni Production, Yanami's longtime talent agency. The company said it was at a loss that he died, and later on, thanked Yanami for being a kind co-worker to all of its staff.
CELEBRITIES
dexerto.com

My Hero Academia brings out villainous side as fiery Dabi with female twist

My Hero Academia fans are losing their minds after popular Instagram cosplayer Gothpixii unveiled her fiery female take on the anime’s evil League of Villains lieutenant Dabi, complete with his iconic skin stitching. There are few series ⁠— live-action or anime ⁠— as popular as My Hero Academia, with the...
COMICS
Anime News Network

Nana & Kaoru's Ryuta Amazume Launches New Manga Series

This year's 24th issue of Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine revealed on December 10 that Ryuta Amazume will launch a new manga series titled Jofū in the magazine's next issue on December 24. The manga will focus on the sex industry aimed at women. Amazume published a one-shot version of the manga in the magazine on March 26 earlier this year.
COMICS
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kingpin rubbing elbows with Marvel Studios' elite, but the character is once again played by Vincent D'Onofrio, the beloved actor that appeared in the role over the course of three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil. Now that people have gotten the chance to watch today's episode of Hawkeye, D'Onofrio himself has broken his silence on the resurgence.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Fully Brings Tengen Uzui Into the Anime

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has fully brought the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, into the anime with the newest episode! The second season of the anime has finally ended its re-run through the events of the Mugen Train arc, and with its newest episode officially took the first steps into its next major arc. This new arc will see Tanjiro and the others introduced to a flashy new world as the make their way to the Entertainment District, and with that introduction comes a whole new Hashira to team up with as shown by the first episode of this new arc.
COMICS
honknews.com

The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2: Release Date, Plot And More

What happens if you wake up one morning and you are not you anymore? Imagining this situation might have a lot of weird feelings in your head. Something similar happens with Yuko Yoshida when she wakes up unconsciously and finds out that he is a demon. If this excites you and you are someone who vividly loves to watch anime series then The Demon Girl Next Door is something I would recommend you to do. After the anime ended, it was in everyone’s mouth and that’s the reason why the fans are waiting for The Demon Girl Next Door Season 2.
COMICS
Siliconera

New Trailer Revealed for Chainsaw Man Anime and Manga

During Jump Festa 2022, news on the Chainsaw Man anime and manga were revealed. MAPPA is the animation studio in charge of the anime, which will air sometime in 2022. The exact release window is unknown. Meanwhile, part two of the manga will start serialization in Weekly Shonen Jump+ from early summer 2022. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kōko Shirakawa's Kōkyū no Karasu Court Intrigue Novel Series Gets Anime

Novels about mysterious imperial concubine meeting with emperor launched in 2018. The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is knowne to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle Manga Gets TV Anime

Shueisha's Jump Festa '22 event revealed on Saturday that Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Shueisha has also opened a website and a Twitter account for the show. The bottom of the official website lists Aniplex. Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi,...
COMICS
ComicBook

Komi Can't Communicate Cosplay Perfectly Readies for the Anime's Finale

One Komi Can't Communicate cosplay is getting ready for the end of the anime's run in a perfect way! 2021 saw a number of highly anticipated new anime making their premieres alongside some major returning franchises, so it was quite the competitive selection for many of the anime projects. Yet one that stood out at the top of many fans' lists was Komi Can't Communicate, the long awaited anime adaptation of Tomohito Oda's original manga series. It took until the Fall 2021 anime season, but Komi Can't Communicate finally got to make its anime debut for fans around the world.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Unveils Tanjiro's Most Surprising Weakness

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba unveiled Tanjiro Kamado's most surprising weakness yet with the newest episode of the series! After much anticipation and further waiting through the Mugen Train arc, the second season of the anime has finally started its way through a new adaptation of the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series. With this new arc comes a whole new mission for Tanjiro and his team, and they have been challenged with sneaky their way through the mysterious entertainment district in search of Tengen's missing wives. But that actually highlighted one of Tanjiro's major weaknesses.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Butt Detective Franchise Gets 1st Anime Feature Film in March

New film sees title lead fighting against criminal mastermind Professor Shiriarty. Toei announced on Thursday that the Butt Detective (Oshiri Tantei) anime will have its first feature-length film titled Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty that will open in Japan on March 18. The film will see the franchise's titular character against criminal mastermind Professor Shirarty (a play on Sherlock Holmes' arch-nemesis Professor Moriarty).
COMICS
First Showing

First Teaser for Studio Ponoc's New Animated Film 'The Imaginary'

"Birds no one's ever seen… Flowers no one's ever seen…" The next new film from Studio Ponoc! This is the animation studio in Japan that is known as the successor to Studio Ghibli - they already released Mary and the Witch's Flower, Mirai, and Modest Heroes in the last few years. Their next feature film is titled The Imaginary, adapted from the best-selling book "The Imaginary" by A.F. Harrold and Emily Gravett. The story is about a boy named Rudger, created in the mind of a your girl. Rudger and his new friends in "The Imaginaries Town" embark on an adventure no one can see at the risk of the futures and fates of those they love. This sounds quite lovely. No voice cast has been announced yet, and nothing else has been confirmed other than the title. It's being directed by Yoshiyuki Momose, who Isao Takahata once called "the one who will evolve animation", and is the culmination of his 50-year career. Not much footage but looks good so far.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Poster Shares First Look at Vegeta in New Poster

The newest poster for Dragon Ball Super's next movie has given us the first look at Vegeta in the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero! Toei Animation surprised Dragon Ball fans when it had announced that the anime was coming back with a new feature film now scheduled for a release next year in Japan. This was exciting considering all that Goku and Vegeta have gone through in the manga over the years since the anime ended, so fans were hoping to see the duo in action again with the release of this next movie. But Vegeta had been curiously absent.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Manga Planet Licenses Azure Konno's Koe de Oshigoto! Manga

Growing up in their single-parent household, Kanna knows that her mom and big sister Yayoi always do their best to make sure she has the best life has to offer. So when said big sister asks Kanna to help out with work, she can't help but say yes - but will Kanna ever be ready to lend her voice to the kind of video games Yayoi has been making?
COMICS
ComicBook

The Witcher Season 2 Shares New Look at Ciri's Training

Much like last year, Netflix's The Witcher is offering "Witchmas" treats this December in addition to the release of Season 2 on December 17th. The first of these, chosen by The Law of Surprise by fans via social media poll, is what appears to be a new look at Ciri's training while at Kaer Morhen. And if the brief video is anything to go by, the powerful young woman will be getting her share of bruises this coming season.
TV SERIES

