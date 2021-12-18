ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Tashard Choice to replace Texas RB coach Stan Drayton

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
It appears that the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian have found their replacement for Stan Drayton on the staff.

Former Dallas Cowboys running back and Georgia Tech running backs coach Tashard Choice is set to join the Longhorns staff according to Inside Texas and On3.

Choice was set to join Lincoln Riley’s staff at USC but there has been a change of plans. Not anything new for USC fans, whereas in 2020 they hired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury only to see him leave days later to take the head coaching job with the Arizona Cardinals.

Choice has coached running backs since 2018 with North Texas, then he returned to his alma mater in 2019. In the last season as the Georgia Tech running backs coach, his backs accounted for 1,720 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.

Choice will now be tasked with leading a very stacked room that includes Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson, Keilan Robinson, Jonathan Brooks, and Jaydon Blue.

With Choice now taking the vacant position, Sark can continue working through the team’s rosters deficiencies and get the Longhorns ready for spring football.

