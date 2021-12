Ten out of 13 firefighters with a volunteer Illinois department have quit after their chief was replaced by a man once convicted of arson. Fire Chief John Rosenkranz was removed from his post and replaced with Assistant Chief Jerame Simmons, at a fire district board meeting in East Carondelet on Monday, FOX 2 reports. The newly-appointed fire chief pleaded guilty to arson more than 20 years ago when he was just 18. The two can be seen in video seated at the same table when the change was made.

