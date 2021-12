Comcast has launched new WiFi-connected Lift Zones at community centers around Berrien County. It says Lift Zones are areas at community organizations where anyone can access the internet for schoolwork, to learn new skills, or reach services. In all, it’s launched seven Lift Zones around the county. We have the list of the exact locations at our website. They’re in Benton Harbor, Buchanan, Berrien Springs, Niles, New Troy, and Harbert. Comcast says it’s trying to help more people get access to the internet during the pandemic. It’s also donated 140 laptops to the Berrien County Lift Zone partner community organizations, and $10,000 to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor’s STEAM programs.

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO