To The Point: Sen. Curtis Hertel on 2022 spending, relationships in Lansing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sen. Curtis Hertel, D-East Lansing, believes that when it comes to spending billions of dollars from the federal government next year, the state needs to get politics out of the way.

“At the end of the day, most people don’t care if Republicans or Democrats are winning in Lansing, It’s not an interesting thing for them,” Hertel said.

He believes that Michiganders care more about what directly impacts them and their family than what is happening as the whole.

“What the care about is their own family. You know, if their kid has trouble is there a place for them to go to help? Can they find the training for the next job that they want? Can they put food on their table? Is their kids school the best place that it can be? Those are what they actually care about. Is their road to work fixed? All those things. We have the money to solve all those problems,” Hertel said.

Plus, he shares his take on the state of relationships in Lansing after nearly two years of fighting about the COVID-19 response and new legislation that might be music to the ears of gamblers on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 18.

