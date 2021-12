Aniplex is a company owned by Sony under their music arm in Japan, and they’re the same company who just acquired the developers behind Fate/Grand Order. If you’ve not heard of Fate/Grand Order, it’s one of the largest mobile games in the world. Now that its developer Delight Works (or rather, just the gaming division) is owned by Aniplex and therefore Sony, they could be a great boon for fleshing out what future mobile ventures Sony has planned.

