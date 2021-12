Among Us is far from stopping in its massive popularity, and with the latest update out and available Nintendo Minute is checking it out with some friends and trying to find the deadly imposter. Kit and Krysta along with various other personalities are taking a look at the newest map and new tasks they must fulfill to win, while the imposter is trying to put a shop to their usual enjoyment in the brand new area.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO