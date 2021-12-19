Gordo quarterback Tanner Bailey commits, signs with South Carolina

They came from all over the country to honor the men who transformed Alabama football. Fifty years ago, the integration of Alabama’s varsity football team in 1971 advanced athletics in Alabama and throughout the SEC and, in combination with coach Paul Bryant switching to the wishbone offense that same season, helped build a new dynasty for the Crimson Tide. Last Saturday at The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, the first 27 men to integrate the Alabama football team were celebrated with a black-tie event called the “Night of Legends.” There were over 500 guests, and it felt like a big family reunion and one of the largest collections of football royalty the state has ever seen all at the same time.

