Gordo, AL

Gordo quarterback Tanner Bailey commits, signs with South Carolina

By Ben Thomas
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gordo senior quarterback Tanner Bailey has committed and signed with South Carolina. Bailey, a rare legacy to both Alabama and Auburn, was a longtime Oregon commit. He decommitted when head coach Mario Cristobal left to become Miami’s...

