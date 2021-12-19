ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday’s UT Women’s basketball game vs Arizona canceled due to COVID-19 issues

By Jonathan Thomas
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — No. 11 Texas was scheduled to play against No. 4 Arizona on Sunday for the Coast to Coast Challenge in Las Vegas, but due to COVID-19 issues within the Arizona program, the game was canceled.

According to UT, the Coast to Coast Challenge will try to find a replacement opponent.

This happened on the men’s side with Kentucky being tapped as a replacement opponent for the University of North Carolina after the Tar Heels’ original opponent, UCLA had to cancel due to COVID issues.

Texas is currently 7-1 overall, their next scheduled game is Wednesday at Princeton. Tipoff for that matchup is set for 11am CT.

