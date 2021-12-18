UPDATE 5-UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson
LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - British Brexit minister David. Frost resigned on Saturday over disillusionment with the. direction of Boris Johnson's government, dealing a major blow to. the embattled prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-pm-johnson-faces-rebellion-parliament-over-covid-measures-2021-12-14 as the Omicron variant sweeps the country. The resignation of Frost, a core architect of Johnson's. tumultuous...www.lse.co.uk
Comments / 0