UPDATE 5-UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to PM Johnson

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO