Meadowbrook Mall holds Harrison County Science Fair

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County held a science fair at the Meadowbrook mall on Dec. 18.

Each school in the county had their own science fairs, with first place winners in each category being sent to the county science fair.

Elementary, middle and high school each have their own division. Each category in each division has a first place winner.

Sixty projects were submitted to this year’s science fair.

First place winners are sent to compete in the regional science fair.

“This year we have a lot of projects in the science fair, and that’s exciting for us because it means that our students are starting to get engaged in extra curricular and academic adventures outside of the school day, and so I’m really excited to see that happening.” Heidi Griffith, Secondary Curriculum Coordinator for Harrison County schools.

