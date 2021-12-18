ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 4-UK Brexit supremo Frost resigns in blow to Johnson -Mail on Sunday

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Britain's Brexit minister David. Frost has resigned due to disillusionment with Boris Johnson's. government, dealing a blow to the embattled prime minister https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/british-pm-johnson-faces-rebellion-parliament-over-covid-measures-2021-12-14 just as the Omicron variant sweeps across the country, the Mail. on Sunday newspaper said. Frost's resignation, the newspaper said, was...

The Independent

Truss: We need quick progress but UK position unchanged over NI Protocol

Liz Truss wants talks with the EU over Irish trading arrangements to “pick up the pace” in the new year.The Foreign Secretary also insisted the UK’s position on the Northern Ireland Protocol has “not changed” following the departure of Lord Frost as Brexit minister.Her comments came after her first call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic since she took over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU.Lord Frost quit as a Brexit minister over the weekend, citing the “current direction of travel” of the Government as well as fears over “coercive” Covid measures for his decision.Statement on first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of using Article 16 threat to bolster position with Brexiteers

Liz Truss was today accused of using her new Brexit responsibilities to position herself for a future Tory leadership contest, after she told European Commission vice-president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ in their first phone talks that she was ready to suspend the UK/EU agreement on the Irish border by invoking Article 16.To some observers, Boris Johnson’s appointment of the foreign secretary to lead Brexit talks is a way to broker a less belligerent approach to Brussels, after David Frost’s repeated threats to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol at the risk of an EU trade war.She also signed up to the PM’s...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Simon Case
David Frost
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Doctors who mourned Covid victims on day of No 10 garden ‘party’ hit out at Boris Johnson

Angry medics who mourned Covid victims on the day Boris Johnson and his staff drank wine and ate cheese in the garden of Downing Street during lockdown were among those to condemn the prime minister over his alleged law-breaking.No 10 insisted that a photo published on Sunday showing Mr Johnson, wife Carrie and two aides sat around a table was a work meeting and not a social gathering.The photo was taken on 15 May when social mixing between households was legally limited to two people meeting outdoors while distanced and in-person work meetings were discouraged unless “absolutely necessary”.It has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Tory polls dive as police watchdog to decide on No 10 party probe before Christmas

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is due to decide before the end of the week whether it will investigate a Green peer’s complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb suggested the force’s “refusal to investigate” allegations about an event held at No 10 on 18 December last year – during lockdown – could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.In her complaint, Lady Jones also claimed commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to look into the potentially illegal Christmas do could amount to “a conflict of interest and a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson accused of ‘ducking difficult decisions’ over Christmas lockdown

Boris Johnson has been accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.However, he said there were still “uncertainties” around the severity of the new strain, as well as the rate of hospital admissions associated with it, and its impact on the effectiveness of the vaccines.Please exercise...
PUBLIC HEALTH
LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: NY futures sink as Manchin scuppers US spending

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were lower at midday on Monday on fears about a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections of the Omicron variant, while in the US the prospects for President Joe Biden's massive social spending bill dimmed considerably. The FTSE 100 index was down 82.56...
MARKETS
AFP

Brexit negotiator David Frost quits UK govt

Former Brexit negotiator David Frost resigned from the government with immediate effect on Saturday, topping a torrid week for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after a party rebellion on new coronavirus curbs and by-election humiliation. Frost, a trusted ally of the prime minister, sent his resignation letter following reports that he was to leave his post in January. "It is disappointing that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect," he said in the letter, published by Johnson's Downing Street office. Frost told Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" regarding coronavirus regulations and tax rises.
POLITICS
newschain

Liz Truss to take on Brexit brief following Lord Frost’s resignation

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is to take over responsibility for the UK’s future relationship with the EU, Downing Street has said, following the resignation of Brexit minister Lord Forst. Lord Frost resigned with “immediate effect” on Saturday night, having previously agreed with the Prime Minister he would leave his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Liz Truss takes over Brexit talks after Lord Frost resignation

Foreign secretary Liz Truss is to take over Lord Frost’s responsibility for the UK’s future relations with the EU, Downing Street said. Brexit minister David Frost resigned from Boris Johnson’s cabinet in protest at “the direction of travel,” triggering a fresh crisis inside Downing Street after an already turbulent week for the prime minister.In his resignation letter, Lord Frost told the prime minister he was also disappointed about Covid restrictions, warning him not to be “tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.”His resignation represents a major political blow for the prime minister who is already...
POLITICS
BBC

Tories split over Brexit Minister Lord Frost's resignation

Conservative MPs are split over the resignation of Brexit Minister Lord Frost, who left his post on Saturday. The peer told Boris Johnson he had "concerns about the current direction of travel" of the government, including over Covid policy, urging the PM to avoid introducing "coercive measures". Tory backbenchers who...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

UK health minister understands Brexit colleague Frost’s resignation

LONDON (Reuters) – British health minister Sajid Javid said on Sunday he understood the resignation of Brexit minister David Frost, who was disillusioned with the direction of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government. Frost’s resignation was another blow to Johnson as he faces scandals and the spreading Omicron COVID-19...
HEALTH
Life Style Extra

UPDATE 2-UK's Truss to take over Brexit talks with EU after Frost quits

LONDON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will. become Britain's lead negotiator with the European Union over. trade to Northern Ireland following the resignation of Brexit. minister David Frost, the prime minister's office said on. Sunday. Britain formally exited the bloc at the start of this year. but...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: 'You're going the wrong way Boris' - Lord Frost's resignation deals embattled PM a fresh blow, with Tory MPs backing key ally's fears over Government's direction over Plan B restrictions, tax hikes and Net Zero green agenda

Boris Johnson has been dealt a severe blow following the sensational resignation of Cabinet Minister Lord Frost, which has sparked discussions among Conservative MPs about the Government's direction over Covid, taxes and green policies. Lord Frost, who negotiated Britain's departure from the EU as Brexit Minister, is understood to have...
POLITICS

