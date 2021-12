(Minneapolis, MN) — Target Field will have a new look next year. Daktronics is designated to build a new scoreboard for the home of the Twins in Redwood Falls. It is part of a nearly 30-million-dollar renovation project at the ballpark. In a separate plan, the Twins will replace the turf for the first time since the stadium opened.

