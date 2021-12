In this, our tenth monthly spotlight, you’ll find reviews of fresh versions of Albert Camus’s The Plague and Apuleius’s The Golden Ass, as well as of novels translated from Russian and Uruguayan Spanish; essays on rendering Baudelaire in the 21st century, Petronius’s influence on American letters, and the writers of South Vietnam who still await their translators; an interview with bilingual author Doireann Ní Ghríofa; and new translations of poetic cycles by Anna Akhmatova and Maja Haderlap. Although this is the last of our monthly spotlights, we assure you that our focus on translation will not waver in the decade ahead.

