Nancy Knows Homes – All Things Real Estate: Housing market trends for 2022

DFW Community News
 5 days ago

By Nancy Pieper Where is the housing market going...

bigrapidsnews.com

5 major trends in multifamily real estate

EquityMultiple compiled a list of five ways investing trends have affected the multifamily real estate sector using recent reports on rental trends and the multifamily housing sector. Here’s what you need to know.
bigrapidsnews.com

Real estate trends to follow in 2022

Rent-to-own platform ZeroDown compiled a list of 10 real estate trends to follow in 2022 using information from real estate agents, forecast models, brokers, and other real estate experts.
realtybiznews.com

2022 Guide to Real Estate Marketing

The New Year is soon to be upon us, and real estate professionals need to be prepared for what’s to come. 2022 is likely to remain a strong seller’s market as the prior year has been as buyer demand – and sales prices – show no signs of leveling off anytime soon. There are several factors at play here, most notably property shortages combined with highly affordable mortgage rates, and with predictions for rampant home price increases on the way now is the time to ensure you’re ready for the next 12 months of activity. That’s why we’ve created this short but comprehensive guide to real estate marketing for 2022.
CNN

Buyers, get ready for another crazy housing market next year

Jeff Tucker is a senior economist on the Economic Research team at Zillow. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. Homebuyers will need to be prepared and patient in 2022. Just as baby boomers are hitting retirement, more millennials are reaching peak first-time homebuyer age, and they're all...
Parents Magazine

An Easy-to-Follow Multifamily Home Buying Guide

Moving your family from a single-family house (SFH) to a multifamily home (MFH) will constantly remind you just how profitable property appreciation and rental revenue can be. A multifamily house is classified as such because it more than one living space under the same roof or on the same land. Traditionally, these homes were designed for different generations of the same family to live together on the same property, but to have designated private living spaces for each household. Today, few families still choose to live this way, so that leaves a lot of properties open for rental opportunities.
mauinow.com

Real Estate Tips: Six Important Things to Know About Wire Funds

Reta Chin from Fidelity National Title shares six important things to know about wire funds:. Wire funds are processed through the Federal Reserve on the East Coast – so there is a five hour time difference. Escrow officers have cut off times to wire out and receive funds. Wire...
theislandnow.com

All Things Real Estate: Homeowners face an uncertain future

It’s obvious to everyone that prices for consumer goods, food, gas (up $1.20 since 2020) and heating fuel, among almost everything else, have increased substantially. Wood products and components for constructing homes have risen sharply, adding $36,000 to the price tag of an average home. Supposedly, supply chain issues have been the cause due to the lack of labor, truck drivers, even the glue for plywood and the tiny pine beetle that had caused the demise of 15 years of log supplies in British Columbia, Canada, which was enough wood to build 9 million homes. They are continuing to chew their way through hardwood forests in Alberta, Canada. and the Pacific Northwest.
Money

These 10 'Hidden Gem' Markets Still Have Affordable Homes, According to Real Estate Experts

The white hot housing market may have sent home prices soaring in 2021, but there are still some places that remain undervalued — for now. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) looked over the roughly 400 housing markets in the United States and identified 10 as “hidden gems,” all of which are located in South and Southwest. These markets are attracting new residents because of strong wage and job growth, younger populations and good access to broadband service (a critical piece of infrastructure for remote workers).
Inman.com

5 luxury real estate trends to watch in 2022

We’ve never lived through a year like 2021 – an astonishing statement, considering we were all expressing a similar sentiment around this time last year. The luxury real estate buying boom that began in 2020 escalated in 2021. Insatiable demand depleted inventory across the U.S. and put upward pressure on prices. Driving the real estate surge was a combination of factors: 1) shifting consumer values caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, 2) historic wealth growth due to cryptocurrency gains, soaring stock markets, rising house prices and increased savings and 3) the idea of home became paramount. As people searched for safe places to put their wealth and re-envisioned ‘home’ as multi-functional spaces for work, play and sanctuary, they sought out bigger and better living environments. Many luxury real estate professionals will look back on 2021 and be able to say that it was their best year yet.
Money

The Most Popular Places to Look for Homes to Buy in 2021, According to Zillow

New data from real estate giant Zillow reveals the most popular places to browse and buy homes during this year's incredibly hot market. South Lake Tahoe, California, took the top slot, and it’s easy to see why. The city boasts ample access to outdoor activities and proximity to larger cities in California and Nevada — making it the perfect weekend escape. It’s about an hour from Reno and a two-hour drive to Sacramento (and its suburb of Rocklin, California, ranked on Money’s 2021 Best Place to Live list).
Motley Fool

Unstoppable Home Prices Make These 2 Stocks No-Brainers in 2022

One of the central themes of the U.S. economy recently has been the soaring value of homes. According to data from Redfin, a real estate brokerage, the median sale price of homes sold in October jumped 13.2% from a year ago. October was actually the 15th straight month of double-digit gains.
