Nancy Knows Homes – All Things Real Estate: Housing market trends for 2022

It’s obvious to everyone that prices for consumer goods, food, gas (up $1.20 since 2020) and heating fuel, among almost everything else, have increased substantially. Wood products and components for constructing homes have risen sharply, adding $36,000 to the price tag of an average home. Supposedly, supply chain issues have been the cause due to the lack of labor, truck drivers, even the glue for plywood and the tiny pine beetle that had caused the demise of 15 years of log supplies in British Columbia, Canada, which was enough wood to build 9 million homes. They are continuing to chew their way through hardwood forests in Alberta, Canada. and the Pacific Northwest.
Comments / 0