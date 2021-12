Junior Julia Ball and the North Haven girls’ hoops squad are off to a 1-1 start after splitting their first two games of the campaign. (Photo by Wesley Bunnell/The Courier) The North Haven girls’ basketball team tipped off the winter season by playing a pair of games during the first week of its campaign. North Haven claimed a convincing victory over Amistad and then took a close loss versus Foran to open the year at 1-1.

NORTH HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO