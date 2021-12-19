ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff Plans DUI and Licence Checkpoint in Lemon Grove on Saturday Night

By Chris Jennewein
A San Diego Sheriff’s deputy makes a DUI arrest. Image from department video

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday night in Lemon Grove.

Officers will be stopping drivers at an undisclosed location in the city from 8 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment.

“Traffic volume and weather permitting, all vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested,” Sgt. Aaron Montan said in a statement.

“Our objective is to send a clear message to those who are considering driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and/or drugs,” he added.

Checkpoints like this are routinely announced in advance because of the deterrent effct on drivers.

The operation is funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

