Alabama basketball team will host Jacksonville State on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 7:30 p.m. CT in a non-conference game at Coleman Coliseum.

Alabama, ranked No. 8 in the Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, comes into the game 8-2 overall following a defeat at Memphis.

Jacksonville State is 5-5 and has won back-to-back contests, including a 66-59 victory over FIU on Wednesday in Jacksonville.

SEC Network will broadcast the game.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Alabama basketball vs. Jacksonville State live updates, score