Supercars confirms The Bend for 2022

By Andrew van Leeuwen
Motorsport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 draft calendar was unveiled with a TBC slot at the end of July, which was always expected to be filled by the The Bend. That's now been confirmed, South Australia now officially set to host at least one Supercars event next season. The event will run to...

