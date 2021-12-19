Supercars confirms The Bend for 2022

England were four wickets away from slipping 2-0 behind in the Ashes after Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope were unable to halt Australia’s fifth day charge in Adelaide.The tourists have been fighting on the back foot for the entire match and arrived at the ground on Monday knowing they needed a monumental show of steel to turn their overnight position of 82 for four into an unlikely draw.That looked even less likely at the first break, England 142 for six with Jos Buttler (16no) and Chris Woakes (28no) at the crease.With Stokes at the coalface they would have held on...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO