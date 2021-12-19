ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rules ‘could be tightened after Christmas’ as Omicron cases surge

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared a major incident due to the ‘hugely concerning’ rise in coronavirus infections across the capital. Tougher restrictions may reportedly soon be introduced in the face of the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, after experts warned there are likely already hundreds of thousands of new infections every...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 34

Wiley Lampkin
3d ago

suppress, oppress and depress. It's all part of the nwo agenda 21 to depopulate. It's not coming to a city near you. It's already here.

Reply(19)
10
Dionysio
2d ago

Doesn’t anyone think it’s odd that OMICON is suddenly everywhere and all at once? And it hits the vaccinated faster? I mean this couldn’t be a larger coincidence than if the leaky vaccines natural progressed in the way they incubate variations through a controlled leak. But that would mean they would have known about the natural course of an mRNA shot before they gave it. It would take years to know that? How long has moderna been around? Does a leaky vaccine provide a near programmable variant? Someone would have to study gain of function to know that answer…c’mon man! Tin foil hat conspiracy theorists can’t be right….can they?

Reply
2
Beth Janousek
3d ago

nothing is changing mine. Dr do little can just take a hike. I no longer listen to anything the so called experts say. the government needs a good virus to keep control. wake up people.

Reply
2
Related
eturbonews.com

A New Monster COVID Virus spreading in South Africa

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Schools could witness another shutdown in the fight against Omicron

As Omicron continues to spread like a wildfire, millions of parents are fretting about the closure of the schools yet again. Meaning, parents might yet again be pushed into a lurch of arranging expensive childcare if schools go back online. Health secretary Sajid Javid warned that it could be a possibility and Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary also refused to rule out the prospect of teachings being reintroduced online.
EDUCATION
Cosmopolitan

Omicron variant: What are the symptoms to look out for?

In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
WORLD
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Sajid Javid
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Health England#Christmas#Covid#Uk#Sun#Nhs#Omicronvariant#Ukhsa#Government
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
Telegraph

Unvaccinated workers must come clean to employers under new Covid rules

Unvaccinated workers will have to declare their vaccination status to their bosses for the first time, as new rules mean they cannot test themselves daily to avoid self-isolation. All close contacts of Covid cases must take lateral flow tests for seven days to avoid quarantine under measures that come into...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Victoria Derbyshire reveals her triple-vaccinated brother has caught Covid after a Christmas meal with friends - with 17 out of 21 of them testing positive

Victoria Derbyshire's brother has caught Covid at a Christmas meal with friends despite being triple-vaccinated. The BBC presenter, 53, said on Twitter that 17 of the 21-strong group - all of whom were vaccinated - have been infected with the virus and that her sibling 'feels rough' and is in isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Schools to open later than planned after Christmas

Schools will have two days at the start of the new term in January to plan for pupils' return and the possibility of moving to remote learning. It means pupils in some schools will return to class later than planned after the Christmas break. A letter from Education Minister Jeremy...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy