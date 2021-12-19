NFT IP Rights: Un-banking Crypto and The DeFi Lull

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US. To be sure, this is all somewhat relative, depending in large part on where you live, and what it...

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO