Economy

NFT IP Rights: Un-banking Crypto and The DeFi Lull

cryptonews.com
 3 days ago

At Real Vision's Takeover event in Las Vegas, Raoul...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

DeFi & NFT Analytics

Mitchell Moos, CEO of Crypto Briefing interviews Alexandre Cailol, Head of Institutional Sales at Nansen, and Harsh Rajat, Founder of Ethereum Push Notification Service (EPNS), as they discuss the intersection between decentralized finance and analytics. Filmed on December 1, 2021, at the Dcentral conference.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Even This Hydraulics Firm Takes Crypto, DeFi, NFT & Metaverse Plunge

The Korean Stock Exchange-listed South Korean hydraulics firm Sewon E&C is in the final stages of sealing a deal with a major decentralized finance (DeFi) player over proposed crypto, non-fungible token (NFT), and metaverse collaboration. The media outlet iNews24 reported that the company had agreed on a deal in principle...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Index Tracker – DeFi and Smart Contract Platforms Lead Decline

Bitcoin and Ethereum have tumbled 7% and 13% over the past week, respectively. The total crypto market cap is down 4.5% over the past 24 hours to lows of around $2.3 trillion. Worries about a hawkish Fed have likely contributed to this. Within crypto, the moves were not uniform – both our smart contract and DeFi indices saw the largest declines of between 9.3% and 11.5% over the past seven days (see charts below). Next, it was the Bitcoin-only index, falling 7%. The metaverse index fell the least at 6.4%.
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Mike Novogratz Talks Fed Policy, Cryptos and DeFi

Billionaire Mike Novogratz, the founder of Galaxy Digital, discusses his criticisms of Federal Reserve monetary policy, the outlook for cryptocurrencies and says next year could be the year of decentralized finance. He speaks with Bloomberg's Sonali Basak and Matt Miller on "Bloomberg Markets." The segment aired on December 14, 2021.
MARKETS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – Bitcoin Slumps, Investors Remain Bullish, Polygon Buys Predictable Labs, WhatsApp Pilots Novi Wallet, Coinbase Launches DeFi Yield, DDoS Attacks on Solana, Microsoft Backs Palm NFT

Bitcoin’s price slumps form bearish pattern, MicroStrategy buys more Bitcoin, Cathie Wood is bullish about Bitcoin. Polygon acquires Ethereum scaling startup ‘Predictable Labs’ for $400 million. WhatsApp to pilot Novi Wallet, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) launches DeFi yield services. DDoS attack slows transactions on Solana network, Solana remains online.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

DeFi + NFT Monetization Protocol

This project report is brought to you in partnership with Launchpool Labs. Launchpool Labs incubator in partnership with CryptoSlate is excited to bring you the Project Report series – an in-depth overview of projects that are at the forefront of the industry, by expressing an unbiased evaluation of the technology used, product maturity, team information, SDKs and code, an assessment of the risks and opportunities around investment in the project, and much more. Today, we’re introducing the Unicred Project Report.
COMPUTERS
dailyhodl.com

Bank for International Settlements Says Global Regulations for Crypto and DeFi Should Be Discussed for Next Year: Report

A high-ranking official at the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) is reportedly calling on financial regulators around the globe to agree on an international regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies next year. Benoît Cœuré, head of the BIS’ innovation hub, tells the Financial Times that the explosion of decentralized finance (DeFi) has...
CURRENCIES
testingcatalog.com

Crypto DeFi Wallet now allows importing custom tokens

Cronos, Ethereum and Binance chains are allowed. In case if you have any custom tokens on these networks you can now import them to be shown on the DeFi Wallet as well. An example of such a token would be a DAO token that you can get for participating in one of the autonomous organisations.
ETHEREUM
CNBC

‘Decentralization illusion’: Central bank group urges regulation of DeFi crypto platforms

The Bank for International Settlements, an umbrella group for central banks, says it's concerned there's a "decentralization illusion" in DeFi. DeFi is a rapidly-growing part of the crypto market that promises traditional financial products without involvement from middlemen such as banks. Regulators are increasingly concerned about platforms offering DeFi services...
MARKETS
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

5 nationwide grocery shortages that you need to know about

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, $179 AirPods Pro, $19 Roku, more It’s one of the most prosaic, routine activities that millions of Americans engage in on what’s likely a weekly basis. Nevertheless, trips to the grocery store these days have — like almost every aspect of modern life — felt and continue to feel the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. And, specifically, all the supply shortages stemming from the pandemic’s disruption to all the normal patterns of commerce in the US. To be sure, this is all somewhat relative, depending in large part on where you live, and what it...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
cryptonews.com

Crypto Pay on the Rise in South Korea as Commercial Giants Ink Partnership Deals

South Korean retail chains are embracing crypto- and blockchain-powered payment platforms – and so are their customers, according to new industry data. Per the Kookmin Ilbo, there has been a 136.6% rise in the number of crypto- and blockchain-powered pay transactions over the course of the past 12 months at CU, one of the nation’s biggest convenience store chains. However, the report did not provide any other numbers.
ECONOMY
cryptonews.com

How to Long/Short Crypto Coins: Beginners Guide

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. If you’re brand new to crypto trading, the endless amount of jargon can seem extremely intimidating. In this article, we’re going to tackle one of the big ones that you’ll see just about everywhere: how to long/short crypto coins.
CURRENCIES

