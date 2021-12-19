Whippany Park shuts out Montville - Boys ice hockey recap

Mark Anthony Competello recorded two goals for Central Regional in its 3-1 win against Lacey at Winding River Skating Center in Toms River. Max Agnello had the other goal for Central Regional (2-2-2) while Domenick Competello dished out two assists and Dom Wiatrowski and Will Maguire each picked up one. Mason Gancy collected 18 saves in the victory.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO