Public Safety

Kremlin-Connected Tech Specialist Wanted by Federal Prosecutors Is Extradited to the U.S.

By Anna Venarchik
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Switzerland has handed over a Kremlin-linked tech specialist to the U.S. who is believed to have a “wealth of knowledge” about Moscow’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election,...

www.thedailybeast.com

bostonnews.net

Moscow blasts extradition of Russian businessman to US

Moscow has condemned the extradition of a Russian IT firm owner from Switzerland to the US. His lawyer said Washington wants to tie the man to alleged meddling by Moscow in the 2016 American presidential election. The extradition of businessman Vladislav Klyushin is "another episode of Washington's continuing 'hunt' for...
POLITICS
Reuters

Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to United States

ZURICH, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Kremlin-linked Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin was extradited from Switzerland to the United States on Saturday, the Swiss justice ministry said, a move Russia said was part of an ongoing hunt for Russians by Washington. U.S. police officers accompanied him from Zurich on a flight to...
POLITICS
arcamax.com

Xi told Putin China, Russia are better than allies, Kremlin says

Chinese President Xi Jinping hailed relations with Russia as better than an alliance in a video call with President Vladimir Putin, according to the Kremlin, as the two leaders made a show of solidarity amid rising tensions with the West. Xi “said that although they are not allied, their effectiveness...
POLITICS
NBC Connecticut

U.S. Wins Appeal to Extradite Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange From the UK

Judge Timothy Holroyde said Friday that the court "allows the appeal." In the U.S., the Australian entrepreneur will face criminal charges including breaking a spying law and conspiring to hack government computers. Julian Assange, the 50-year-old founder of Wikileaks, is a step closer to being extradited from Britain to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Quad Cities Onlines

U.S. wins appeal against block on Assange extradition

The U.S. government on Friday won an appeal against a London court ruling that had blocked the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain. Washington challenged a decision made in January that the 50-year-old Australian would be a suicide risk if he was transferred to the US justice system.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Switzerland
Country
Russia
wkzo.com

Assange’s fiancée says they will appeal U.S. extradition ruling

LONDON (Reuters) – The fiancée of Julian Assange, Stella Moris, said their legal team would appeal “at the earliest possible moment” a court ruling to allow the United States to extradite the WikiLeaks founder. The United States won an appeal on Friday in London’s High Court...
POLITICS
Chronicle

Assange’s U.S. Reckoning Nears as Judges Grant Extradition

The U.S. government moved a step closer to prosecuting Julian Assange on espionage charges, after London judges accepted that the WikiLeaks chief can be extradited. Assange will now scrutinize appeal routes, including to the Supreme Court, meaning the question of whether he is ultimately sent to the U.S. will remain open for months to come. The judges on Friday sent the case to the British government to approve his removal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Dutch prosecutors say MH17 suspects 'served military interests'

Dutch prosecutors said Monday that four suspects accused of downing a Malaysia Airlines flight with a surface-to-air missile were seeking to serve "their own military interests", as they launched closing arguments in the closely-watched trial. Four suspects are being tried in absentia for launching a BUK missile that hit flight MH17 over war-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 people on board. Prosecutors launched closing arguments in the trial Monday, saying the four suspects played pivotal roles in securing the BUK system, which was most likely intended to strike a Ukrainian war plane. "If this was the intention, that doesn't change the accusation of making it a criminal act," public prosecutor Thijs Berger told the judges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kfgo.com

Kremlin disagrees with U.S. allegations Russia is violating WTO rules

MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Kremlin on Wednesday said it disagreed with U.S. allegations that Russia has employed practices, including agricultural import restrictions and import substitution policies, that violate World Trade Organization rules. The U.S. Trade Representative’s office on Tuesday said Russia was continuing to move away from commitments it...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Fmr. US defense contractor tried to give US military secrets to Russia

A former South Dakota defense contractor was arrested this week for allegedly attempting to provide a Russian agent with classified national defense information. According to the Department of Justice on Thursday, John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, from Lead, S.D., told a person he believed to be a Russian agent that Moscow is “the place to be,” an undercover FBI operation revealed.
MILITARY
The Independent

Prosecutors begin explaining indictment at MH17 trial

Prosecutors on Monday began explaining evidence and their indictment to judges in the murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014, killing all 298 passengers and crew.Prosecutors are scheduled to take three days to walk judges through the indictment at hearings in a top-security courtroom on the outskirts of Schiphol Airport — the departure point for the Boeing 777, which was heading for Kuala Lumpur when — according to prosecutors and international investigators — it was shot down.“Today we are here to do right by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Russia agrees to begin security talks with U.S. at start of year

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia will enter talks with U.S. negotiators on security guarantees it wants from the West at the start of next year, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday, amid concerns over a Russian military build-up near Ukraine's border. Ukraine and the West have accused Russia...
POLITICS
New York City, NY
