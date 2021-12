Lawmakers are pushing ahead a series of tax breaks for the state’s casino industry, a move proponents argue is necessary to prevent several gaming halls from closing. The main proposal would reduce the annual remittances that casinos make to Atlantic City in place of property taxes, known as a Payment of Lieu of Taxes or PILOT arrangement. Those funds go to Atlantic City, Atlantic County and the local school district.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO