The STEM Center is moving from the first floor of the school to a new, spacious office with more amenities to assist students. It has multiple conference rooms that students can take advantage of, as well as space to study. The area will also have desktops and laptops that students can use. Across the hall, there will be another conference room, a kitchen area as well as 3-D printers.

COLLEGES ・ 13 DAYS AGO