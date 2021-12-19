ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranford, NJ

Cranford over Oratory - Boys basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
 3 days ago
Zion Hammond supplied 27 points for Cranford in its 72-64 victory against Oratory in Cranford. Nick Amitie and Abdel Elashry went for 14 and...

NJ.com

Verona over Waldwick - Girls basketball recap

Emily Baumgard scored 13 points as Verona defeated Waldwick, 49-36, in Verona. Nathalie DeLeon had 12 points with five rebounds for Verona (1-0), which used a 15-8 fourth quarter run to pull away and give head coach Brian Dorf his first career win. Brooke Rienecker added eight points and Lauren Kobernick chipped in with six points and four rebounds.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Johnson over Brearley - Boys basketball recap

Aidenn Gorombey-Kelly scored 19 points to go with six rebounds and three steals in Johnson’s 57-37 win over Brearley in Kenilworth. Joseph Carney recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards and Lucas Zamboni added 10 points and six assists in the win. Johnson (1-2) jumped out to...
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 Marlboro over Manalapan - Boys Basketball recap

Jack Seidler starred for Marlboro, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, with 24 points, including three 3-pointers, in its 89-56 win over Manalapan in Marlboro. Zack Molod added 15 points for Marlboro, which hit nine 3-pointers as a team and led 53-25 at halftime. Jonathan Spatola added 12 points in the victory.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Kittatinny defeats Kinnelon - Boys basketball recap

Matt Russell led the way for Kittatinny with 16 points in its 57-45 victory over Kinnelon in Newton. Heading into halftime leading 21-13, Kittatinny was able to notch 21 points in the third quarter to take a 42-28 lead entering the fourth. Along with Russell, Mike Zoellner also tallied 14...
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Randolph over Oak Knoll - Girls basketball recap

Madison Jenisch scored 16 points and Sydney Jenisch added 14 as Randolph defeated Oak Knoll, 46-33 in Randolph. Randolph (1-1) rebounded from an opening overtime loss to Chatham. Ariana Krone led Randolph with seven rebounds. Randolph jumped out to a 24-15 halftime lead the the teams before outscoring Oak Knoll...
RANDOLPH, NJ
NJ.com

Wallington over Paterson Charter - Girls basketball recap

Abbey Tabaka led all scorers with 10 points and Wallington played shut-down defense on its way to a 36-10 win over Paterson Charter in Paterson. Wallington jumped out to a 21-3 lead by halftime and never looked back to even its record at 1-1. Delilah Tabaka added nine points in...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Belvidere over North Plainfield - Girls basketball recap

Nora Dornich collected 16 points for Belvidere in its 50-37 win against North Plainfield in North Plainfield. Kylie Graham had eight points as the second-leading scorer for Belvidere (3-0). Ariana Vira collected 17 points to steer North Plainfield (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
BELVIDERE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 St. Joseph (Met.) over Perth Amboy - Boys basketball recap

St. Joseph (Met.) picked up another win on Tuesday as it downed Perth Amboy in an 87-66 final in Metuchen. St. Joseph is now 2-1 on the year while Perth Amboy falls to 1-1. Kevin Clemons paced Perth Amboy with 18 points and six rebounds while Lorenzo Perez produced 14 points, five dimes and two boards. Justin Quintero registered 12 points and two boards as Xavier Silva posted 11 points and one steal in the loss.
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
NJ.com

Eastern Christian over Saddle Brook - Boys basketball recap

Jean Italien paced Eastern Christian with 14 points in its 47-32 win against Saddle Brook in North Haledon. Jake Faasse chipped in for Eastern Christian with 13 points. Joe Quimby supplied a game-high 24 points for Saddle Brook (0-2). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
NJ.com

Mahwah defeats Fort Lee - Boys basketball recap

Anthony Appiah accounted for more than half of Mahwah’s total with 29 points and 14 rebounds in its 50-45 win over Fort Lee in Fort Lee. Appiah also sunk five threes while notching three blocks and two steals. Nico Masi recorded eight points for Mahwah (3-0) while Kiernan Moynihan...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Roselle Catholic over Union Catholic - Boys basketball recap

Simeon Wilcher’s 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists fueled Roselle Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 82-40 victory over Union Catholic in Scotch Plains. Jamarques Lawrence scored 14 points and Braxton Jones had 10 for Roselle Catholic (2-1), which led 37-20 at halftime. Akil Watson scored nine points, Rich Brisco had eight points with six rebounds, and Tarik Watson added eight points, five rebounds and four assists.
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Belleville over Livingston - Boys basketball recap

Richmond Casino poured in a game-high 25 points to lead Belleville to a 58-44 win over Livingston in Livingston. Casino had 10 field goals, including one from beyond the arc, and four free throws on his way to a big night. Shanne Laquindanum scored 11 points and Ethan Laquindanum added 10.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley defeats Northern Highlands - Boys basketball recap

Senior guard Nick Ender scored 23 points to lead Wayne Valley to a 67-51 victory over Northern Highlands in Wayne. Ender nailed five three-pointers while his teammate, senior forward Kam Green, chipped in 17 points and junior forward Krenar Shaqiri tallied 10. Northern Highlands (1-2) was led by guard Jack...
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Camden Catholic over Winslow - Boys basketball recap

Tobe Nwobu led Camden Catholic with 19 points in a hard-fought 58-56 win against Winslow in Cherry Hill. Andrew Crawford (11) and Nate Jean Baptiste (10) had double figures for Camden Catholic (3-0), which saw Luke Kennevan put the team up two late at the free throw line. Jeremiah Bright...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: Levins, Sheehan lead Haddon Township past Haddon Heights (Photos)

Tyler Levins and Timothy Sheehan were an unstoppable one-two combination for Haddon Township as they combined for 37 points in a 46-25 victory over Haddon Heights in Westmont. Levins, a junior, matched his career-high with 19 points, while Sheehan, a senior, scored 18 for Haddon Township (2-1), which jumped out to a 16-6 first quarter lead and never looked back.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

