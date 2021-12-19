ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Joseph Parker defeats Derek Chisora by a unanimous decision in thriller

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rb674_0dQkfhlE00
Alex Livesey / Getty Images

Joseph Parker did everything he wanted except stop Derek Chisora in their wild rematch Saturday in Manchester, England.

Parker, the former heavyweight titleholder, battered his game opponent for most of 12 rounds en route to a unanimous-decision victory at Manchester Arena.

Parker (30-2, 21 KOs) defeated Chisora (32-12, 23 KOs) by a split decision in May.

The Kiwi was credited with three knockdowns and seemed on the verge of stopping his British counterpart multiple times but could never finish the job, a testament to Chisora’s toughness and determination.

And the 37-year-old “Del Boy” had some good moments in the fight, which made it difficult for the referee to stop the fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iTkO_0dQkfhlE00
Derek Chisora spent some time on the canvas Saturday in England. Alex Livesey / Getty Images

However, in the end, he couldn’t overcome the knockdowns on the cards. The final scores were 115-110, 115-111 and 114-112, which many will have believed were generous to Chisora.

With the victory, Parker, ranked by all four major sanctioning bodies, bolstered his position as a top contender.

Meanwhile, Chisora has now lost three consecutive fights to top-tier opponents, heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk and twice against Parker. All three fights were competitive, which should get him more opportunities.

Comments / 0

Related
boxingnewsonline.net

Podcast: Reaction to the savage slugfest between Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora

In a special reaction podcast, the BN team considers the Joseph Parker fight and whether Dereck Chisora should now retire. IN a special reaction podcast, we look back at the savage slugfest between Joseph Parker and Dereck Chisora in Manchester. Parker was excellent yet it was the bravery, resilience and determination of Chisora that stole the headlines.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Derek Chisora Is Not Human; How Parker Fight Went 12 Rounds, I'll Never Know

Eddie Hearn has seen many of Derek Chisora’s grittiest performances from a front-row seat. Even Hearn marveled, however, at the veteran heavyweight’s remarkable resilience Saturday night. Like virtually everyone else who watched Chisora’s immediate rematch with Joseph Parker, Hearn expected Parker to knock him out either in the third round, when Chisora appeared out on his feet, or numerous times thereafter when Chisora could barely stand up straight at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
The Independent

Kamaru Usman responds as Jake Paul knocks out UFC champion’s former rival Tyron Woodley

Kamaru Usman took to Twitter at the weekend to jokingly play down his role in Tyron Woodley’s losing run, which was extended on Saturday as the former UFC champion was knocked out by Jake Paul.YouTube star Paul stopped Woodley in the sixth round of their boxing rematch, having previously outpointed his fellow American in August.Woodley’s most recent defeat takes his losing run to six fights across mixed martial arts and boxing, with Usman having handed the 39-year-old the first of those losses.Usman dominated Woodley to take the Missourian’s UFC welterweight title in March 2019, and the Nigerian-American still holds...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a warning to Canelo Alvarez after sleeping Tyron Woodley

YouTuber turned pro boxer Jake Paul has issued a warning to Canelo Alvarez following his knockout win over Tyron Woodley. Last Saturday night in Tampa, Jake Paul produced the best knockout of his career thus far as he put Tyron Woodley’s lights out in their short notice rematch. It came just under four months after Paul was able to defeat the former UFC welterweight champion via decision in his hometown of Cleveland.
COMBAT SPORTS
Complex

Jake Paul Responds After Le’Veon Bell Challenges Him to Boxing Match

Less than 24 hours after winning his fifth career bout with a knockout victory over Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul already has another challenger who wants to step in the ring with him. Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell took to Twitter to demand a fight with Paul, claiming he’s been...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Manchester Arena#Boxing#Combat#British
MMAmania.com

Tyron Woodley draws two-month suspension following Jake Paul KO in Tampa

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley was suspended 60 days by Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation, according to MMA Junkie, after getting flattened by social media sensation Jake Paul in the sixth round of their cruiserweight rematch last weekend in Tampa. Watch the replay of Paul’s violent knockout...
UFC
New York Post

Tyron Woodley’s mom goes ballistic over Jake Paul fight question

@coverageworld TYRONWOODLEY ‘s MOM EXPLODES AFTER BEING ASKED “WHAT WENT WRONG FOR TYRONWOODLEY TONIGHT” JAKEPAUL 12.18.21 COVERAGEWORLD ♬ original sound – COVERAGEWORLD. Tyron Woodley’s mom was filled with emotions after her son’s knockout loss to Jake Paul on Saturday night. During the fight,...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tony Bellew says ‘warning signs’ show Canelo Alvarez would knock out Artur Beterbiev

Tony Bellew has backed Saul “Canelo” Alvarez to knock out Artur Beterbiev if the boxing champions go head-to-head.Canelo became the sport’s first undisputed super middleweight title holder in November, stopping Caleb Plant to claim the IBF belt that had eluded him.The Mexican, who has held numerous titles across various weight classes, is set to make his cruiserweight debut against Ilunga Makabu next year. Some fans wish to see Canelo return to light heavyweight in the future, however, with undefeated Russian Beterbiev a potential opponent.While some anticipate the possible bout with intrigue, former cruiserweight champion Bellew has said Beterbiev has...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 preview and prediction

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight for the second time. Will the rematch be different than their first meeting? FanSided has an answer. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley meet in an unexpected boxing rematch on Saturday, Dec. 18. It’s an event that came together quickly but should provide some intrigue.
JAKE PAUL
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul offers Jorge Masvidal $5 million to box him, “Gamebred” responds

Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal have continued to take shots at one another. After Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley last Saturday he called out Masvidal to fight him and “Gamebred” issued a video responding to the challenge. Now, days after his win, Paul was on his brother Logan’s podcast ‘Impaulsive’ where he offered Masvidal $5 million plus pay-per-view points to fight him.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Francis Ngannou enters UFC 270 title fight on last fight of contract, reveals Dana White: ‘If you don’t want to be with us, no problem’

Francis Ngannou may be a free agent after his UFC 270 heavyweight title fight against Ciryl Gane in January. Ngannou won the heavyweight title at UFC 260 back in March after he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round. After the win, Ngannou and the UFC had a dispute over his next fight which resulted in the promotion booking an interim title fight between Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis.
UFC
Cassius

Jake Paul Flattens Tyron Woodley In Rematch, The Internet Is Merciless

YouTuber Jake Paul complained about brain damage he’s been having prior to his rematch with former UFC champ Tyron “The Chosen One” Woodley. But on Saturday night, Paul didn’t look punch drunk at all – in fact, he delivered a mean right hook that probably gave Woodley some CTE of his own as “The Chosen […]
UFC
thaboxingvoice.com

🆕Johnny Fisher immediate reaction to Joseph Parker 🆚 Dereck Chisora

Johnny Fisher gives his immediate reaction to Joseph Parker beating Dereck Chisora and embraces the fans also. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcKT39KR_e3ZliHe4cyC06A/join. BUY THA BOXING VOICE T-SHIRT HERE http://thaboxingvoice.com/store. PLEASE SUPPORT!!! SUBSCRIBE, SHARE & LIKE. Please check out our Facebook page and hit the like button. https://www.facebook.com/Thaboxingvoiceradio. GOOGLE PLUS. https://plus.google.com/107960664507143008932/posts?. tab=XXi. Web Site. Homepage.
COMBAT SPORTS
boxingnewsonline.net

Do you think Derek Chisora should retire?

After his fight with Joseph Parker, we ask the panel whether Derek Chisora should call it a day. You’re a long time retired and it is a huge decision to make. It’s very hard for a fighter to let go. People around him need to look after him.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tommy Fury reveals ‘upsetting’ reaction to watching Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury has labelled Jake Paul’s knockout win over Tyron Woodley as a “terrible fight” and admits it was a “very upsetting” watch.Fury, 7-0, is the younger brother of heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury but missed out on a career-high payday with the YouTuber-turned-boxer after suffering a bacterial chest infection and broken rib in training in the build-up to the fight.Paul swiftly replaced Fury with Woodley in a rematch and quickly improved on his performance from the first fight, a points decision victory, inflicting a devastating stoppage in the sixth round on the former UFC champion.And Fury told...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

53K+
Followers
104K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy