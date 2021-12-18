ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6

By Jinfang Wang
 5 days ago

The original article has been corrected. Wang, J. et al. The NAC transcription factor ClNAC68 positively regulates sugar content and seed development in watermelon by repressing ClINV and ClGH3.6. Hortic Res 8, 214, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41438-021-00649-1 (2021). These authors contributed equally: Jinfang Wang, Yanping Wang. National Watermelon and...

TmcA functions as a lysine 2-hydroxyisobutyryltransferase to regulate transcription

Protein lysine 2-hydroxyisobutyrylation (Khib) has recently been shown to play a critical role in the regulation of cellular processes. However, the mechanism and functional consequence of Khib in prokaryotes remain unclear. Here we report that TmcA, an RNA acetyltransferase, functions as a lysine 2-hydroxyisobutyryltransferase in the regulation of transcription. We show that TmcA can effectively catalyze Khib both in vitro and intracellularly, and that R502 is a key site for the Khib catalytic activity of TmcA. Using quantitative proteomics, we identified 467"‰endogenous candidates targeted by TmcA for Khib in Escherichia coli. Interestingly, we demonstrate that TmcA can specifically modulate the DNA-binding activity of H-NS, a nucleoid-associated protein, by catalysis of Khib at K121. Furthermore, this TmcA-targeted Khib regulates transcription of acid-resistance genes and enhances E. coli survival under acid stress. Our study reveals transcription regulation mediated by TmcA-catalyzed Khib for bacterial acid resistance.
Author Correction: Transcriptional responses of skeletal stem/progenitor cells to hindlimb unloading and recovery correlate with localized but not systemic multi-systems impacts

In this article Cori N. Booker and Christopher L. Haga should have been denoted as equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected. These authors contributed equally: Cori N. Booker, Christopher L. Haga. Department of Molecular Medicine, The Scripps Research Institute "“ Scripps Florida, Jupiter, Florida, 33458, USA.
Correction to: p63 regulates the caspase-8-FLIP apoptotic pathway in epidermis

The authors wish to correct the following errors. In Figure 1B, there is a duplication of Caspase 8 RT-PCR Panels. We now show the correct 27 and 28 cycles Panels. In Figure 3A (sh Ctl), the 250"‰J/m2 DAPI Panel was erroneously duplicated into the 400"‰J/m2 section. We now show the correct DAPI file of the 400"‰J/m2 section. These errors neither affect the results nor the conclusion of the article. The authors apologize to the readers for any inconvenience which might have been caused.
Corrections to: Multiple articles in the Journal of Antibiotics

Correction to: Â Allantopyrone A interferes with multiple components of the TNF receptor 1 complex and blocks RIP1 modifications in the TNF-Î±-induced signaling pathway; 4-O-Methylascochlorin inhibits the prolyl hydroxylation of hypoxia-inducible factor-1Î±, which is attenuated by ascorbate. https://doi.org/10.1038/ja.2017.74, published online 5 July 2017. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41429-019-0157-0, published...
Comparison of NF-ÎºB from the protists Capsaspora owczarzaki and Acanthoeca spectabilis reveals extensive evolutionary diversification of this transcription factor

We provide a functional characterization of transcription factor NF-ÎºB in protists and provide information about the evolution and diversification of this biologically important protein. We characterized NF-ÎºB in two protists using phylogenetic, cellular, and biochemical techniques. NF-ÎºB of the holozoan Capsaspora owczarzaki (Co) has an N-terminal DNA-binding domain and a C-terminal Ankyrin repeat (ANK) domain, and its DNA-binding specificity is more similar to metazoan NF-ÎºB proteins than to Rel proteins. Removal of the ANK domain allows Co-NF-ÎºB to enter the nucleus, bind DNA, and activate transcription. However, C-terminal processing of Co-NF-ÎºB is not induced by IÎºB kinases in human cells. Overexpressed Co-NF-ÎºB localizes to the cytoplasm in Co cells. Co-NF-ÎºB mRNA and DNA-binding levels differ across three Capsaspora life stages. RNA-sequencing and GO analyses identify possible gene targets of Co-NF-ÎºB. Three NF-ÎºB-like proteins from the choanoflagellate Acanthoeca spectabilis (As) contain conserved Rel Homology domain sequences, but lack C-terminal ANK repeats. All three As-NF-ÎºB proteins constitutively enter the nucleus of cells, but differ in their DNA-binding abilities, transcriptional activation activities, and dimerization properties. These results provide a basis for understanding the evolutionary origins of this key transcription factor and could have implications for the origins of regulated immunity in higher taxa.
Author Correction: Cellular basis of omentum activation and expansion revealed by single-cell RNA sequencing using a parabiosis model

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93330-5, published online 06 July 2021. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error in the Table S1 format, where the table was incorrectly converted into PDF. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies the original Article.
Correction to: Selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) performed by optometrists -enablers and barriers to a shift in service delivery

Unfortunately, a comment from the author to our vendor was published in the part Data collection. We apologize for this mistake. The original article has been corrected. NIHR Biomedical Research Centre at Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK. Evgenia Konstantakopoulou,Â Lee Jones,Â Neil NathwaniÂ &Â Gus Gazzard...
Exploring the potential of moringa leaf extract as bio stimulant for improving yield and quality of black cumin oil

The history of plants to be utilized as medicines is thousands of years old. Black cumin is one of the most widely examined plant possessing naturally occurring compounds with antimicrobial potential. Foliar application of growth stimulators is a successful strategy to enhance yield and quality in many crops. A field study was planned to apply growth stimulator like moringa leaf extract on black cumin crop grown under field conditions using RCB design with three replications. All other agronomic inputs and practices were uniform. The treatments were moringa leaf extract concentrations (10%, 20%), growth stages (40Â days after sowing, 80 DAS, 120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80 DAS, 40"‰+"‰120 DAS, 80"‰+"‰120 DAS, 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) and two controls unsprayed check (i.e. no moringa leaf extract, no water) and sprayed check (no moringa leaf extract"‰+"‰water). Application of 20% moringa leaf extract at stage-7 (40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing) had significantly increased plant height, branches plantâˆ’1, essential oil content, fixed oil content, peroxidase value and iodine value of black cumin oil over unsprayed control. Application of moringa leaf extract showed maximum results and improves growth and yield of black cumin when applied at 40"‰+"‰80"‰+"‰120Â days after sowing. As this study was only conducted using moringa leaf extract, it is advisable to conduct an experiment with various bio stimulants along with fertilizer combinations and growth regulators to check their synergistic effects for more reliable and acceptable recommendations in future.
Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
Publisher Correction: Exploring the mechanism of Yixinyin for myocardial infarction by weighted co-expression network and molecular docking

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01691-8, published online 19 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 3, which was incorrectly given as 'Rehabilitation Teaching and Research Section, Henan Medical College, Kaifeng, China'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Rehabilitation Teaching and Research Section, Henan Medical...
Correction: EIF3D promotes gallbladder cancer development by stabilizing GRK2 kinase and activating PI3K-AKT signaling pathway

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/cddis.2017.263, published online 08 June 2017. Following the publication of this article, the authors noticed a mistake in Supplementary Figure 3A. Due to a mistake, the control group image for EH-GB-1 was accidentally used for the Scramble group image as well. All authors agree to the correction and apologize for this error. The correct Supplementary Figure 3A can be found below.
Publisher Correction: Unveiling microbial preservation under hyperacidic and oxidizing conditions in the Oligocene Rio Tinto deposit

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00730-8, published online 02 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, citation numbers after reference 11 (with the exception of citations to References 7 and 10) were inaccurate by two. Additionally, in the Introduction,. "Although different authors report neutral to alkaline conditions...
Structural architecture of the human NALCN channelosome

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Depolarizing sodium (Na+) leak currents carried by the NALCN...
Author Correction: Recent discoveries of new Elephantomyia (Diptera, Limoniidae) fossils in Baltic amber

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03022-3, published online 8 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Institute of Systematics and Evolution of Animals, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Institute of Systematics and...
A Species-Level Timeline of Mammal Evolution Integrating Phylogenomic Data

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. High-throughput sequencing projects generate genome-scale sequence data for species-level...
Enhanced fitness of SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern Alpha but not Beta

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Emerging variants of concern (VOC) drive the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic1,2....
