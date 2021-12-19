ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. administers 493.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XTeM2_0dQkfJlu00

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 493,632,529 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 605,954,475 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 491,892,649 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Friday out of 606,975,165 doses delivered.

The agency said 241,205,528 people had received at least one dose while 203,727,446 people were fully vaccinated as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine.

About 59.2 million people have received a booster dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or J&J's COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson were authorized by the U.S. health regulator on Oct. 20

Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Omicron: What are the variant's symptoms?

In just a matter of weeks, cases of the omicron COVID-19 variant have been detected in countries around the world – including the U.S. – forcing health leaders to take action. Much remains unknown about the new variant, but nations like the U.S. have acted quickly to respond, implementing controversial...
PUBLIC HEALTH
expressnews.com

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mln#Pfizer Biontech#J J#Moderna And
Reuters

Pfizer, ex-employee reach accord over COVID-19 vaccine secrets

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) has reached a truce with a former longtime employee it sued two weeks ago for allegedly stealing confidential documents related to its COVID-19 vaccine and other drugs. Under an agreement filed on Monday, Chun Xiao Li, a former associate director of...
INDUSTRY
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

WHO warns about unintended effect of vaccines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has warned vaccinated people to remain cautious when it comes to catching Covid-19 and not fall into a ?false sense of security.?. "In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions," the WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday at a press conference on the Covid-19 crisis in Europe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Shore News Network

61,500 fully vaccinated New Jerseyans have now been infected with COVID-19, 43,000 since September

TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Wednesday released the state’s weekly update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, reporting 65,521 fully vaccinated individuals have tested positive for the virus. This total represents 43,131breakthrough cases in the state since September. Today, Murphy downplayed that sharp three-month increase which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

What Are the Side Effects of the Pfizer, Moderna COVID Booster Shots?

With the emergence of the rapidly spreading omicron variant, COVID-19 booster shots are now strongly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. "Everyone ages 18 and older should get a booster shot ... when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

253K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy