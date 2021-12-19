ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BOOK OF THE WEEK: Season’s greetings

ABQJournal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a New Mexico-flavored children’s book for the holidays, look no further than “New Mexico Christmas Story: Owl in a Straw Hat 3.”. The author is the beloved New Mexico writer Rudolfo Anaya, who died last year. The Museum of New Mexico Press just released the...

www.abqjournal.com

Standard-Examiner

Fischer: Season’s greetings from the tippy top of my pear tree

Last night as I was listening to Christmas songs, in hopes of prepping myself for the upcoming obligatory festiveness I will have to emit for the next 15 days (and counting), the “Twelve Days of Christmas” song reared its jolly head. Admittedly, the lyrics gave me pause. In fact, I may have even reflected and pondered, specifically on the arduous task of the partridge sitting in the pear tree. After all, this particular bird sits in the tree for the entire 12 verses. He or she (or any of the other pronouns I may have neglected to mention) did not make any attempts to fly, ruffle feathers, grab a quick worm to eat or take a break to stretch his wings (in the interest of space, I’ve decided this bird has identified as male). Frankly, I get him. He must hang around for all 12 verses. He doesn’t have time to eat, sleep or fly. He was the first there and the last to go because he functions as the most critical and integral character. He is the only one mentioned in all 12 verses. Without him, the carol would not have existed.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TODAY.com

Best books to give this holiday season

Bestselling authors Jasmine Guillory and Isaac Fitzgerald join TODAY to share their top books to gift your loved ones this holiday season. Their picks include “The Fastest Way To Fall,” “Sankofa,” and “Gastro Obscura.”Dec. 10, 2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ABQJournal

Stripes Burrito Co. opens newest location

RIO RANCHO — Keeping Rio Rancho’s growth over the last two decades in mind, Stripes Burrito Co. owner Gary Hines was eager to expand operations to the City of Vision. His establishment has officially arrived here, celebrating the occasion with Thursday’s grand opening. Hines said the 950-square-foot...
theadvocate.com

Danny Heitman's 'At Random': Holiday books brighten the season

In a bustling season in a busy year, it’s sometimes hard to hear ourselves think. Equally challenging, but often overlooked, is the challenge of hearing other people thinking. That’s why reading can be such a gift. At their best, books create a space where we can sit with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABQJournal

Our home for the holidays

What we have all probably collectively learned through this column, is that when it comes to a naming something, there are no rules. It could be the local geography, a nearby landmark, folklore, practicality, famous people, landowners or even the local farmer that inspire the bestower of names. That’s what makes unraveling the origins so fun and interesting.
TheConversationCanada

From scribe to choir to being repurposed over generations, medieval Christian chant book fragments reveal stories

Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers. Our research collects images of these scattered and fragmented pages of chant and creates inventories of their contents,...
ABQJournal

Get lost in the magic – free every Sunday

Krista Foutz says taking her young son Remy to the museum not only lets him explore the world through the experience of others but also lets him travel to new places without ever getting on a plane, train or bus. With winter break approaching, The Albuquerque Museum is reminding all...
ABQJournal

Starting a conversation

The grief of losing a child never subsides. Vanessa Vassar took the grief and decided to make a difference. Enter the children’s book, “Evan and the Skygoats.”. The story centers on how young Evan grieves over a loss – the death of his elder sister, Sky. Evan hugs the trees because “that made everything feel better.” His mom said Evan doesn’t have to see her to feel her presence. She tells him that she and Evan’s dad won’t float away; only their thoughts did when they were grieving.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Popular Christmas Song In New York State

There are a ton of things that we can't agree on around the Holidays. When to put up the tree and lights. Politics. Christmas music. Just to name a few. It also seems that when it comes to what time is best to start playing Christmas Music, the topic is up for debate. According to a recent survey by FinanceBuzz, 50.06% of Americans say that you should start listening to Christmas music after Thanksgiving.
ABQJournal

Thanks for the hoppy memories

Carmen Duran was Instagram famous without even knowing what an Instagram was. Some called her a legend but everyone who knew her or knew of her loved that she seemed to be living her best life even at the ample age of 102. The brewery-hopping grandma’s physical life came to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ABQJournal

South Broadway Cultural Center art show honors Our Lady of Guadalupe

The 97th annual art show honoring the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe tilts from venerable to edgy across the palettes of 26 artists. The show commemorates Guadalupe’s first apparition as she introduced herself to Juan Diego as the Mother of God on the hill of Tepeyac in Mexico in 1531. The exhibition will hang through Dec. 31.
VISUAL ART
ABQJournal

Artist Eric Romero draws inspiration from the Land of Enchantment

Ideas run rampant in Eric Romero’s head. It’s a full-time job keeping them in order. Romero says he wouldn’t have it any other way. “I’m always thinking about art and how to execute an idea on a canvas,” he says. “When I’m close to done with a piece, I show my wife and she’s ruthless. Her eye for composition is amazing. She’s about the only one I trust that can tell me (a painting) looks bad.”
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley Por Vida – Seasons Greetings

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. On Medicare in Oregon? the 2020 Savings on Medicare Plans May Surprise You. MediaGap. I Bet You Didn't Know This About Wrinkles (It's Not What You Think) Ceralift. The Biggest Reason Why...
ABQJournal

Dreaming of a bright Christmas

The Christmas Eve lights stretched along Santa Fe’s Canyon Road is something Joseph Montoya remembers dating back to his childhood. He remembers stories his mother used to tell of strolling along the boulevard in her days of youth. “It’s continuing a tradition that’s been ongoing for several hundred years,”...
ABQJournal

Sharing music

Nashville, Tennessee, is a long way from New Mexico’s Moreno Valley. Despite the drastic change, Christine Subratie made the leap and followed her musical passion to Belmont University. “It was a culture shock,” she says of moving to Nashville. “But I knew this is part of my plan and...
The Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Newton, Actor and Former Shaw Festival Artistic Director, Dies at 85

Christopher Newton, the former artistic director of Canada’s Shaw Festival, has died. He was 85. The Shaw Festival, which has its home at Niagara-on-the-Lake, near the Canadian-U.S. border in Ontario, said Newton died peacefully on Saturday morning. “It is no exaggeration to say that, without Christopher Newton, there would be no Shaw Festival today. He set a very high standard in everything he did, and long after his retirement as artistic director in 2002, he continued to be a passionate supporter of the festival and the arts,” festival artistic director Tim Carroll said in a statement on Sunday. Born in Deal, England, on...
The Independent

Santa Claus hands out gifts in Rio’s City of God slum

Santa Claus visited Brazil’s City of God favela this week, delivering some much-needed Christmas cheer to some of Rio de Janeiro’s poorest children.Dressed in a warm red suit and jacket, with an artificial white beard attached to his chin, Santa Claus was met with crowds of excited children.He handed out food and toys to the children whose community has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, damaging inflation, unemployment and years of gang violence.“They really need these things” said Santa Claus, who remained anonymous. The children swarmed him, wrapping him in hugs.Santa Claus visited the City of God, which is...
lonelyplanet.com

An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibition will tour these US cities in 2022

An immersive Frida Kahlo exhibition is set to tour the United States in 2022 with stops currently scheduled in Boston, Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles and Dallas. The recent proliferation of immersive art exhibitions has brought the works of Van Gogh and Monet to life in digital displays across the United States. If you haven't seen them in person, you've likely come across them on TikTok, Instagram or even Netflix's Emily in Paris. Now Italian film producer Massimiliano Siccardi (the man behind the crowd-pleasing Immersive Van Gogh shows) is set to give Frida Kahlo's work the digital treatment with a touring exhibition in 2022.
ABQJournal

Windy holiday week ahead for New Mexico

Most of New Mexico is not expected to have a white Christmas this year – but it could be a windy one. Todd Shoemake, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said snow this week will likely be relegated to areas above 8,000 or 9,000 feet.

