Vail, CO

Letter: Not news?

Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 3 days ago
I am amazed that the governor of our state declared in an interview on NPR...

Vail Daily

Letter: Correcting a headline

Your headline: “Manchin can’t support Dems’ $2T bill, possibly dooming it” is wrong and needs correcting. It surely should read “Manchin won’t ……. “ for clearly he can support it, if he chooses to. Nicholas Fickling. Edwards.
U.S. POLITICS
Vail Daily

Letter: Thanks for keeping us informed

Compliments to the Vail Daily on the excellent reporting on such issues as housing (affordable versus employee versus deed restricted), Bonfire Brewing’s sad demise and Colorado water rights (via the Colorado Sun). Unfortunately with the latter, the genie was let out of the bag decades ago when the state allowed farmers to profit from their water rights, rather than requiring the rights to remain with the land as in Wyoming.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Couldn't have said it better

Thank you, Kay Delanoy, for sharing your realization at the hypocrisy of the anti-mask and anti-vaccine advocates whose slogan is “my body, my choice.” I can’t believe they would have the audacity to use that as their slogan. I do agree with “my body, my choice” when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vail Daily

Eagle County institutes indoor mask mandate

As of noon Wednesday, Eagle County is again under a mask mandate for indoor spaces. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county board of health, issued the mandate in reaction to the omicron variant COVID-19 surge that has hit the community hard during the past week. On Dec. 20, 185 new cases were reported and Tuesday added another 111 cases. Those numbers are likely to grow as more testing results become available. As of Wednesday morning, the incident rate of COVID-19 in Eagle County is 1,000 per 100,000 of population — the highest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. In comparison, on Dec. 13, the local incidence rate was 210 per 100,000.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail, CO
Health
Vail, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
City
Vail, CO
Vail Daily

Robbins: Why courts matter

Besides the obvious — to enforce compliance with the laws and to peaceably settle disputes — courts matter. To understand why, you have to understand our system of courts, the role of the courts in our complex society and our form of constitutional democracy. There is one great...
LAW
Vail Daily

Monroe: Public health tells us 'what to wear'

Politicians always calculate their moves and words so that they can sway public opinion in their favor. A clear example is when Gov. Jared Polis recently declared “the emergency is over” in response the spread of the omicron variant and why he said he won’t be instituting another statewide mask mandate.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County eyes indoor mask mandate as local COVID-19 cases skyrocket

On Monday, Eagle County set a disturbing record — 139 new COVID-19 cases were reported. That number will likely increase as more test data is reported, and it is the latest evidence that the new omicron variant-fueled surge has hit the Colorado High Country. Over the past seven days, there has been a 250% increase in the number of local COVID-19 cases. The county is now averaging 700 cases per 100,000 — a high it has never hit in previous waves.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Vail implements operational changes due to COVID-19 spread

The town of Vail is making immediate adjustments to its day-to-day operations upon the advice of public health officials due to the rapid increase in the positivity rate of COVID-19 throughout Eagle County. To keep interactions between nonhousehold members to a minimum, town employees are being directed to work remotely as much as possible and community members are being asked to conduct business with the town via phone and/or online services at VailGov.com as available until further notice.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Carnes: Questionable Christmas poetry

– Yet the world is a mess. In our Rocky Mountain bubble. Of a system coming unfurled. Obstinately awaiting their final destination. Attempting to claim executive privilege. From last January’s insurrection. – And it was about time. Though should have come sooner,. When plea’s to stop the anti-American attack.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Ongoing mask mandates in schools

In perhaps the least surprising development of the holiday season, I read that Eagle County health director Heath Harmon has (once again) asked the county commissioners to extend the school mask mandate for another month. What a shocker. In August, Harmon had a last-minute epiphany that the delta variant was...
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Should we not be told to wear seatbelts, too?

Regarding the Dec. 19 column from Stephen Monroe about “wearing” masks, I was incredulous. For him to compare wearing a mask to wearing a coat is not just disingenuous but beyond the pale. Fortunately, his missive appeared right beside the common sense voice of Jack Van Ens, who lauded the efforts of past communities to band together to wipe out another deadly disease, whooping cough.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vail Daily

Letter: On punctuation

For the first time in a very long time, Americans are afraid. The citizens of this nation, built on American Exceptionalism and Manifest Destiny, are quivering in their boots, shoes and slippers. Why? They’re afraid of Mexican rapists crossing the border in uncontrolled waves. They’re afraid of Russia invading Ukraine....
U.S. POLITICS
Vail Daily

Letter: Boebert and real Christian values

This morning, I received an email from a friend who was sharing Lauren Boebert’s latest public relations stunt. It is a Christmas card — a photo of Boebert and her four sons standing in front of a Christmas tree, each holding a gun. The words above the photo were “Merry Christmas from the Boeberts — Your Representative of Good Christian Values.”
RELIGION
Vail Daily

Van Ens: Safety in numbers cures what ails us

Eating alone during holidays puts us in a funk. Dining with friends and family, we enjoy eating with others gathered at a meal. Guests at our table cure us of feeling forgotten or pushed to life’s sidelines. We are precious to friends dining with us who admire our strengths and put up with our faults.
SCIENCE
