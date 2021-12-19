Letter: Not news?

As of noon Wednesday, Eagle County is again under a mask mandate for indoor spaces. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners, acting as the county board of health, issued the mandate in reaction to the omicron variant COVID-19 surge that has hit the community hard during the past week. On Dec. 20, 185 new cases were reported and Tuesday added another 111 cases. Those numbers are likely to grow as more testing results become available. As of Wednesday morning, the incident rate of COVID-19 in Eagle County is 1,000 per 100,000 of population — the highest it has been since the beginning of the pandemic. In comparison, on Dec. 13, the local incidence rate was 210 per 100,000.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 1 HOUR AGO