It was with sadness that I read of Clara Mae Clem’s passing. Miss Clem was my fourth-grade teacher in the late 1960s. She was a dedicated teacher who envisioned the best future for all her students. Miss Clem’s students received a quality education and some extraordinary bonuses. Every March, Miss Clem, her students and a couple of willing parent volunteers boarded a yellow school bus and headed to the San Capistrano Mission for the fabled return of the swallows. Miss Clem delighted in the swirling birds in the sky.

REDLANDS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO