Beaver Creek Mountain opened several lifts for the 2021-22 ski season on Tuesday and is now accessible from the town of Avon via the Westin Riverfront Gondola. The Bachelor Gulch area of Beaver Creek Mountain opened Tuesday. That area can be reached from the gondola via a connection at Lower Beaver Creek Express, which also opened Tuesday. From there, guests can access the main Beaver Creek Village by riding Upper Beaver Creek Mountain Express and skiing the Stacker run.

BEAVER CREEK, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO