North Shore Wins Defensive Slugfest for Third Title in Four Years

By Tony Blalock
texasredzonereport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Shore Mustangs defeated the Duncanville Panthers 17-10 Saturday in AT&T Stadium in the UIL 6AD1 Football Championship game. The game was tied at 10 at the half. The only...

texasredzonereport.com

The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
Ronald Wilson
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On QB Jared Goff

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff might have to miss next Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Goff has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following a monstrous win against the Cardinals on Sunday. If Goff has tested positive and if he’s vaccinated, he would need to submit two negative tests...
#At T Stadium#American Football#The North Shore Mustangs#The Duncanville Panthers
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Jets’ trick play vs. Dolphins

At 3-10, the New York Jets don’t have anything to lose at this point in the season. So why not pull some tricks out and see what happens?. That seems to have been their mentality on Sunday when, facing 3rd and 15, the Jets drew up a hook-and-ladder-esque play that caught everyone off guard, including the Miami Dolphins. After Jamison Crowder catches the ball for a gain that would be short of the first down, he tosses it back to Braxton Berrios, who was waiting to receive the ball and then scamper forward for a huge gain to keep the drive alive.
