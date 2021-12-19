North Shore Wins Defensive Slugfest for Third Title in Four Years

At 3-10, the New York Jets don’t have anything to lose at this point in the season. So why not pull some tricks out and see what happens?. That seems to have been their mentality on Sunday when, facing 3rd and 15, the Jets drew up a hook-and-ladder-esque play that caught everyone off guard, including the Miami Dolphins. After Jamison Crowder catches the ball for a gain that would be short of the first down, he tosses it back to Braxton Berrios, who was waiting to receive the ball and then scamper forward for a huge gain to keep the drive alive.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO