Duke basketball's Coach K calls for more COVID testing, changes to ACC's forfeit policy

By David Thompson, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

DURHAM — The reality of the continued pandemic and its effect on college basketball seeped its way into Cameron Indoor Stadium this weekend.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and what remained of his coaching staff wore face masks on the bench for the first time this season after assistant Nolan Smith was ruled out of Saturday's game against Elon due to the school's health and safety protocol.

Associate head coach Chris Carrawell continued his recovery from knee replacement surgery leaving Coach K and future head coach Jon Scheyer on the bench.

Coach K said he FaceTimed with Smith after the game and that Smith was feeling "great."

The Blue Devils had already rescheduled Saturday's game twice in a span of three days after Cleveland State — the Blue Devils' original opponent — and Loyola Maryland was forced to cancel trips to Durham after positive COVID-19 tests within both programs.

During his postgame press conference after an 87-56 win over Elon, Coach K called for mandatory COVID-19 testing within the sport and a change to the current Atlantic Coast Conference forfeit policy that forces a team into a conference loss if they are unable to play due to positive tests.

"This can get screwy quick. It's already is kind of screwy," Coach K said. "I would personally like to go back, like last year, we wanted to make sure everyone that we played was tested. We don't have that mandate now."

"I don't like the forfeit thing, either," he added.

Duke's staff and players were tested twice before Saturday's game. The entire coaching staff has been given the booster shot and the team will receive theirs before the end of January, per university policy.

Coach K said Duke University doctor's contacted Elon head coach Mike Schrage on Thursday night to inform him that Nolan, who Krzyzewski spoke to after Saturday's game and is feeling "great," had entered COVID-19 protocol.

"Can we be sure that would happen everywhere?" Krzyzewski said.

COVID-19 has ended Duke's season over the last two years, including elimination in the quarterfinal of last season's ACC Tournament that ended the Blue Devils run of NCAA Tournament appearances that dated back to 1996.

As of Saturday, 25 Division I men's college basketball programs were paused due to COVID-19 protocols.

No. 2 Duke (10-1) begins ACC play on Wednesday back at Cameron Indoor with a 9 p.m. tipoff against Virginia Tech.

"You just have to control what you can control, I guess," Duke sophomore center Mark Williams said. "Obviously we see all the cancellations going on, but anytime you get the opportunity to play, you have to embrace that."

David Thompson is an award-winning reporter for the USA Today Network covering NC State and Duke athletics. He can be reached at dthompson1@gannett.com, at 828-231-1747, or on Twitter at @daveth89.

