ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man arrested after shooting in River Bend

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after a shooting in River Bend on Friday. The River Bend Police Department said officers came to the area of Masters...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wbaltv.com

Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide in Cockeysville area

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead inside a home in Cockeysville. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Padonia Road and set up what they initially called a barricade situation before they went inside the home at least two hours later and discovered the couple.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD
fox29.com

Man, 67, killed in Philadelphia street shooting, police say

FAIRMOUNT - Authorities say a man killed during a street shooting Thursday night in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3800 block of Brown Street just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 67-year-old man with a gunshot wound...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Witn#Masters Court
CBS Sacramento

Two Brothers Arrested On Homicide Charges In Connection With Lincoln Man’s Death

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Two brothers have been arrested on homicide charges in connection with the deceased body of a man found in a Yuba County wildlife area. Brothers Carl Olsen, 59, and Eric Olsen, 61, were arrested on homicide charges for the death of 60-year-old Robert Mendoza of Lincoln. They have been booked into jail on no-bail warrants, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reports. Mendoza’s body was found on November 26 down an embankment in the Spenceville Wildlife Area. After Mendoza’s body was discovered, on December 2, investigators went to his home in the 1400 block of Hungry Hollow Rd. and found that two other men, the Olsen brothers, were associated with the property. Detectives investigating the case determined that the two were involved in Mendoza’s death. Carl was arrested during a traffic stop in Lincoln on Tuesday and Yuba County Sheriff’s Detectives obtained another search warrant for the Hungry Hollow Rd. property where they arrested Eric. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777 or the anonymous tipline at 530-749-5181.
LINCOLN, CA
WITN

DEPUTIES: Man facing charges after hiding drugs on juvenile

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a man is facing charges after he hid drugs on a juvenile. Terry Keys, 39, of Edward, is charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II-controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substances, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox35orlando.com

Police say altercation likely led up to San Jose mall shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Shots fired inside a San Jose mall Monday evening sent shoppers running in panic. The incident unfolded around 5:48 p.m. at Westfield Oakridge on Blossom Road. Authorities said the incident was isolated and not an active shooter situation. A swarm of officers responded to the scene...
SAN JOSE, CA
WITN

Police accused two men in shooting of Elizabeth City businesses

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men are facing charges surrounding the shooting of several businesses in one Eastern Carolina city back in September. Elizabeth City Police said that Amos Parker and Tavori Lindsey, both 35, are facing four counts of injury to real property, going armed to terror of public, possession of a firearm by felon, and discharging firearm in city limits.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
FOX8 News

Wanted man arrested after shooting into mother’s home, leading deputies on chase in Rockingham County, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man was arrested after allegedly shooting into his mother’s home and leading deputies on a chase, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. At 1:21 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a domestic situation involving a mother and son on the 100 block of Wimbish Road in Eden. Frank […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
WITN

Greenville police asking for help finding person of interest in robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Police detectives are asking for help finding a person of interest in a reported assault and robbery that took place at a gas station. The Greenville Police Department says the robbery occurred on Dec. 5th at the Citgo on 500 S. Memorial Dr. They say they want to speak with the man.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

U.S. Marshals offering $2,500 reward for information on Havelock shooting suspect

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Havelock Police Department. 20-year-old Arthur Jackson Jr. is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The charge stems from an Oct. 9th Havelock bar shooting where 35-year-old Robert Reels was killed and 26-year-old Isaiah Oden was wounded.
HAVELOCK, NC
Wbaltv.com

Charging docs reveal more about shooting of officer, man

A Baltimore police officer is on life support after being shot last week in an ambush. The two men who confessed to shooting Officer Keona Holley had bail review hearings Monday. Both men -- Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw -- are behind bars on no bail status. Knox will have...
BALTIMORE, MD
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigating suspicious death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Rocky Mount Police say they’re investigating a suspicious death. Police say around 4:30 pm Thursday they responded to a report of a deceased person in the 500 block of Golden Villas Drive. Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Rocky Mount...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
allthatsinteresting.com

Man Arrested After Leaving Positive Review Online For Hitman He Allegedly Hired

Erik Charles Maund allegedly hired hitmen to kill his former girlfriend, Holly Williams, and her partner, William Lanway, after Lanway tried to blackmail him. At first glance, the review looks innocuous. “Speartip is very professional and on top of it,” a user named Erik Maund wrote on Speartip Security Services’s Google page. “They get the job done in an expedited time. Couldn’t imagine using anyone else!!”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Arrests Made In Jenkintown Road Rage Assault, Police Chief Says

JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities in Jenkintown have made arrests in a brutal assault last week that stemmed from a road rage incident. Police Chief Albert DiValentino confirmed the arrests to CBS3 Wednesday morning. The chief said the two suspects, both of Philadelphia, were arrested after tips flooded in after the video was released. The incident happened Dec. 16 on York Road. The disturbing video released by police showed two people beating a woman in and outside of her car. Part of the video appears to show the male suspect kicking the victim’s head as the female suspect stomps on her. Neighbors told CBS3 last week the incident was shocking and upsetting. More details are expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS3 for more on this developing story.
JENKINTOWN, PA
WEHT/WTVW

Five arrested after allegedly stealing from tornado-damaged homes

GRAVES CO., Ky (WEHT) – Deputies say that after receiving reports of people rummaging through personal property after tornadoes and storms swept through the area, police went to the area and found suspects. Deputies say that the suspects were towing several damaged vehicles and had stolen household goods, including copper, and other personal items belonging […]
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
2 On Your Side

Allegany County man threatens to shoot up State Police barracks after DWI arrest

BELMONT, N.Y. — A Belmont man is facing several charges after threatening to shoot up the New York State Police Barracks following his DWI arrest. According to a release from NYSP, Jacob R. Sanford, 23, was driving an ATV under the influence on December 11 on State Route 244 in the Town of Ward. Police say he refused a field sobriety test but did provide a breath sample which came back with a BAC of .17%. Sanford was issued an appearance ticket for the DWI charge later this month.
BELMONT, NY
CBS San Francisco

Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Father Arrested In Sunnyvale Murder Case

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) – A Hollister man accused in the attempted murder of his father is facing charges in a fatal stabbing at a Sunnyvale park last year. According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, an arrest warrant was signed last week for 26-year-old Jose Luis Salazar in the death of 38-year-old Anthony Juarez. On the afternoon of August 15, 2020, Juarez was found with several stab wounds near a restroom at Baylands Park, located in the northern part of the city. Juarez was transported to Valley Medical Center in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving at the hospital. During the...
SUNNYVALE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy