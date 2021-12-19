Man arrested after shooting in River Bend

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Two brothers have been arrested on homicide charges in connection with the deceased body of a man found in a Yuba County wildlife area. Brothers Carl Olsen, 59, and Eric Olsen, 61, were arrested on homicide charges for the death of 60-year-old Robert Mendoza of Lincoln. They have been booked into jail on no-bail warrants, the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office reports. Mendoza’s body was found on November 26 down an embankment in the Spenceville Wildlife Area. After Mendoza’s body was discovered, on December 2, investigators went to his home in the 1400 block of Hungry Hollow Rd. and found that two other men, the Olsen brothers, were associated with the property. Detectives investigating the case determined that the two were involved in Mendoza’s death. Carl was arrested during a traffic stop in Lincoln on Tuesday and Yuba County Sheriff’s Detectives obtained another search warrant for the Hungry Hollow Rd. property where they arrested Eric. The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the Yuba County Sheriff’s Investigations Unit at 530-749-7777 or the anonymous tipline at 530-749-5181.

LINCOLN, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO