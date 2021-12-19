Over 300 Pets Adopted At First Day Of Fort Worth ‘MEGA’ Adoption Event

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Over 300 pets found new families today at the Humane Society’s MEGA Pet Adoption event in Fort Worth today.

The event will continue tomorrow in the same location, Cattle Barn 1 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. It starts on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and more were adopted today, and many more will be available tomorrow.

An HSNT spokesperson said they are hoping to hit 1,000 new adoptions by the end of the weekend.