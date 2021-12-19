ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 300 Pets Adopted At First Day Of Fort Worth ‘MEGA’ Adoption Event

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Over 300 pets found new families today at the Humane Society’s MEGA Pet Adoption event in Fort Worth today.

Families adopted over 300 pets today, and the HSNT hopes to hit 1,000 by the end of tomorrow. (Credit: Humane Society of North Texas)

The event will continue tomorrow in the same location, Cattle Barn 1 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. It starts on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, and more were adopted today, and many more will be available tomorrow.

An HSNT spokesperson said they are hoping to hit 1,000 new adoptions by the end of the weekend.

Comments / 4

user911
3d ago

for all of the great people who adopted a pet, thank you. I guarantee that the love you give these animals will be returned by them a thousand times over.

