When DeMar DeRozan was acquired by the Chicago Bulls ahead of the start of 2021-22 season, many thought of his to be playing the role of a supporter alongside Zach LaVine on the scoring end. But the former has gone onto become the most important player the United Center. Moreover, with many doubting his clutch abilities in the past, DeMar has surely taken it personally to replicate the same forma s Michael Jordan for the iconic Bulls.

