ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold & Foggy Mornings. Rain This Week

By Eileen Javora
KCRA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect another cold start Sunday with patchy frost and fog in...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Several chances for rain this week

Showers are expected to arrive Wednesday afternoon primarily along the Central Coast. The showers will strengthen to moderate rainfall Wednesday night for San Luis Obispo County with the heaviest rain reaching northern Santa Barbara County by daybreak. It should make its way to the South Coast by 8AM Thursday. The moderate rain event will continue through Friday morning. Friday and Saturday winds will be gusty at times and scattered showers are possible. As the colder air moves through snow may develop in our mountains over the weekend. Temperatures will be chilly and below normal across the region.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Week Of Cold, Rain, Heavy Snow In Store For NorCal Leading Up To Christmas

SACRAMENTO (AP/CBS13) – California is facing a stormy holiday week, with heavy mountain snowfall and widespread rain elsewhere, forecasters said Monday. Successive waves of precipitation moving into Northern California from Tuesday through Sunday afternoon will coat parts of the Sierra Nevada with 1 to 5 feet (0.3-1.5 meters) of snow and possibly up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) at some higher elevations, the National Weather Service said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBCMontana

Morning fog, cold front to bring snow and cold for the end of the week

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10 AM for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. Visibility below 1/4 mile in dense fog. Temperatures are below freezing, so slight icing of exposed surfaces may result. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY until 11 AM for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Light freezing rain...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Start#Rain And Snow#Cold Foggy Mornings
wbrz.com

Wednesday AM Forecast: One more cold morning

We have one more chance to see the 30s before the Christmas warmup. Today & Tonight: Even though we started out so cold this morning, this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday. Lots of sunshine will put temperatures in the low 60s later today. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s. This will be the last time we see the 30s for a while.
ENVIRONMENT
spectrumnews1.com

Localized freezing rain ends Wednesday morning

Conditions continue to stay quiet and dry for our first day of winter, but not for long. Spotty freezing rain during the morning commute will impact travel. A Winter Weather Advisory expires at noon Wednesday. The storm system that brought rain and severe storms across parts of Florida yesterday continues...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: It’ll Be Cold, But No Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be cold tonight with lows in the upper teens and wind chills in the single digits. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny and chilly on Wednesday with highs in the low 30s. A breezy northwest wind will produce wind chills in the teens and low 20s tomorrow. (Credit: CBS) There’s a slight chance for some early morning drizzle or freezing drizzle on Thursday, otherwise expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS) There will be low 50s for highs on Friday with scattered showers. Shower chance continues into Christmas Day on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Low of 18. WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. High of 32. THURSDAY: A chance for morning drizzle/freezing drizzle, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High 42.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Coldest Day Of The Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid 30’s as a weak cold front moves in. Temperatures will slowly fall through the day with morning temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon and evening temperatures in the 20s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) A few flakes are around and possible this morning, but we will have sunshine again and dry conditions this afternoon. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Wind gusts today will be as high as 30 mph so it will feel in the teens for much of the day. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tonight, and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
ABC6.com

Rain Late Tonight & Wednesday Morning

Cloudy through the evening, rain likely after midnight. Temps will be close to freezing to the North, so some icy spots if your travels take you North into Worcester County overnight and early tomorrow morning. This is mainly a rain event for R.I. and Southeast Mass. Mid to upper 30 overnight.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
WHIO Dayton

Cold & breezy this morning; Showers expected on Christmas

TODAY - A breezy morning will bring wind chills down into the teens this morning, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. A colder day is expected with highs only reaching the mid 30s. There will be sunshine for the afternoon though. TOMORROW - We’ll see another quiet day...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy