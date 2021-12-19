ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal Discuss Their Future ‘Spider-Man’ Plans: ‘We Want to Top Ourselves in Quality and Emotion’

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmUe5_0dQkbsMp00

Longtime “Spider-Man” series producer Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have an offbeat filmmaking partnership, as they demonstrated in a new interview.

In a conversation with the New York Times’ Brooks Barnes about “ Spider-Man: No Way Home ” and the future of the franchise, the pair addressed Pascal’s previous comments that Tom Holland would star in another “Spider-Man” trilogy. (She also addressed the comments when speaking to Variety ’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet on Monday.)

“We’re producers, so we always believe everything will work out,” Pascal said. “I love working with Kevin. We have a great partnership, along with Tom Rothman, who runs Sony and has been instrumental, a great leader with great ideas. I hope it lasts forever.”

“Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after ‘Far From Home’ [the second film in Marvel’s ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy]. That will not be occurring this time,” Feige added, referring to the 2019 financing dispute between Disney and Sony that called the possibility of “No Way Home” into question.

Pascal and Feige also explained how they first began working together. Pascal was Sony’s top movie executive in 2014 when “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” debuted to widespread poor reviews. She went to Feige for advice on how to continue forward with the character. When he suggested that Marvel Studios make the next “Spider-Man” film, she didn’t take it well.

“I threw a sandwich at him,” she said.

“She said, ‘I really want you to help on this next movie. We have these great ideas for the next one. It’s amazing stuff,’” Feige recalled. “And I said, ‘I’m not good at that — giving advice and leaving. The only way I know how to help is if we just make the movie for you.’”

Despite Pascal’s initial disdain for the idea, she became open to it after Feige made more specific suggestions about how to bring Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe : “[He] said, ‘I have an idea. What if Tony Stark makes Peter’s suit?’ And as soon as he said that, I understood the possibilities of what we could do together. To have Iron Man and Spidey in the same world, one rooted more in technological innovation — the new suit — and less in medical experimentation, which is where we were confined before, felt so much more modern.”

Since then, each of Marvel’s Holland-led “Spider-Man” films, which Pascal produces, have been critical and commercial successes. Part of the franchise’s prevalence in pop culture is driven by the secrecy Marvel Studios has become notorious for. Plot and casting details are often kept completely concealed from audiences, and even key cast and crew members.

Pascal emphasized that her producing strategy is about more than celebrity cameos, so she isn’t concerned about outdoing “No Way Home’s” roster of guests when it comes to planning for potential “Spider-Man” sequels.

“You can’t think about topping yourself in terms of spectacle. Otherwise movies just get larger and larger for no reason, and it’s not a good result,” she said. “But we do want to always try and top ourselves in terms of quality and emotion. Kevin and I never want to lose sight of one thing: Peter Parker. That he’s a normal kid. That he is orphaned over and over again. That he’s a teenager, so everything in his life is at a heightened pitch and everything matters more than anything. That he’s fueled by goodness and guilt. That he’s striving for a greater cause, and he’s vilified by the press.”

On a lighter note, Feige commented on Holland’s budding romance with co-star Zendaya. They aren’t the first couple to take their “Spider-Man” romance off-screen: Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst dated while making the original “Spider-Man” movies, and Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated while making the “Amazing Spider-Man” movies.

“I took Tom and Zendaya aside, separately, when we first cast them and gave them a lecture,” Pascal said. “‘Don’t go there — just don’t. Try not to.’ I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can just complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Lands Third-Biggest Global Debut Ever With $587 Million

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is turbocharging the global box office, generating a mighty $587.2 million over the weekend despite rising concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The film, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, isn’t only crushing pandemic box office benchmarks, it’s notching all-time records. With this weekend’s global tally, it ranks as the third-biggest worldwide debut in history behind “Avengers: Endgame” ($1.2 billion) and “Avengers: Infinity War” ($640 million). Notably, the top two films opened in China, which is currently the world’s biggest moviegoing market, while “No Way Home” has yet to secure a release date there. Domestically,...
MOVIES
Variety

James Cameron to Denis Villeneuve: ‘Dune’ Is More Like ‘Lord of the Rings’ Than Marvel

When Denis Villeneuve and James Cameron met over international Zoom in November for Variety Directors on Directors presented by MGM Studios and United Artists Releasing, the two sci-fi auteurs didn’t waste much time geeking out over each other’s respective films. Cameron repeatedly praised Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel “Dune” — about the rise of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) — which has been split into two parts (the second is set to debut in October 2023). Villeneuve interrogated Cameron about the four “Avatar” sequels he’s been making for the better part of a decade with a largely new, young cast (the first of which is scheduled to premiere in December 2022).
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to Steamroll ‘Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Sing 2’ in Holiday Box Office Pileup

As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. But pandemic or not, it seems ambitious to have seven new movies scheduled to open nationwide in the wake of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That’s right, seven new films — “The Matrix Resurrections” (Warner Bros.), “Sing 2” (Universal), “The King’s Man” (Disney and 20th Century), “The Tender Bar” (Amazon Studios), “A Journal for Jordan” (Sony), “American Underdog” (Lionsgate) and “Licorice Pizza” (MGM) — will make their way to North American theaters around Christmas Day and attempt to lure audiences away from the box office behemoth that is “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Cue the voice on...
NFL
Inside the Magic

Benedict Cumberbatch “Refused to Speak” to Fellow Marvel Star on Netflix Set

Although Benedict Cumberbatch — who plays Doctor Stephen Strange in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe — and Kirsten Dunst — who portrayed Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man trilogy that released between 2002 and 2007 — have never been in a Marvel movie together (yet), they are acting together in an upcoming Netflix project entitled The Power of the Dog.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Amy Pascal
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Inside the Magic

Scarlett Johansson Leaves Chris Evans Hanging, Leaves New Movie

Marvel legends Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson are known globally as their Avenger counterparts, and the two were set to star together in an upcoming Apple movie. Now, however, this reuniting will have to wait. Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) were set to reunite in Apple’s...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#The New York Times
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Jokes He Isn’t Tall Enough To Catch Zendaya: She’d ‘Catch Me’ In ‘Spider-Man’ Stunts

Tom Holland laughed about being shorter than Zendaya and said she even caught HIM during a ‘Spider-Man’ stunt. Tom Holland, 25, joked about not being tall enough to catch onscreen love interest and real-life girlfriend Zendaya, 25, during stunts for Spider-Man: No Way Home. During an interview on The Graham Norton Show on Dec. 3, the Dune beauty revealed how Tom — who is 5’8″– ended up looking less than heroic during filming “Spider-Man swings us on top of a bridge, and he places me there…” the 5’10” stunner explained. “He’s supposed to gently, you know, rest MJ on the bridge and walk away from her.” But, she added that “because of our height difference” if they’re headed to the same point that “I will land before him because my feet obviously hit the ground before he does.”
CELEBRITIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige On Decision To Bring VENOM Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

In Venom: Let There Be Carnage's mid-credits scene, Eddie Brock and his alien symbiote found themselves suddenly teleported to another world. The dive motel they'd been staying in became a luxury resort, while a news report on television confirmed that the duo had landed in a reality the Spectacular Spider-Man - outed as Peter Parker by J. Jonah Jameson - calls home.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

X-Men: First Class’ Director Offers 3 Choices For Wolverine Actors To Replace Hugh Jackman, And They’re Solid

It’s been more than a decade since the X-Men franchise got a restart with X-Men: First Class. While the cast was filled with some of Hollywood’s current A-listers, there was a callback to the original trilogy with a surprise cameo from Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. His cameo linked the reboot to the 2000s films. Since then, Jackman has retracted his claws and moved on. With the X-Men now part of the MCU, fan castings, including Wolverine, have been popping up all over the internet. One more voice has been added to the chorus – X-Men: First Class director Matthew Vaughn. He offered his top three choices to replace the Reminiscence star.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Kevin Feige Has Hilarious Response to Jamie Foxx Spoiling Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

Kevin Feige had a pretty hilarious response to Jamie Foxx spoiling his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In an interview with CinemaBlend, the Marvel Studios head was asked about that fateful Instagram post from the beloved actor. The executive deadpanned, "I'm numb to it now. I'm numb to anybody tweeting anything about anything. Politics, movies, Marvel, just numb." It's probably good practice for the man with the final say over at the massive company. There have been leaks surrounding this film for months and he's probably happy that we're almost at the finish line. But, it isn't just Spider-Man that's kept Feige up at night before. Fans will remember how one reporter spoiled the big post-credits scenes for Eternals after the premiere and the work Marvel had to do with the fans to prevent more of the plot from getting out. It's better for everyone involved to just let go and hope for the best. (While also implementing guardrails to stop the most flagrant spoilers from making it to social media.)
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Scarlett Johansson Exits Film With Chris Evans, But Now He’ll Reteam Up With A Knives Out Co-Star

For Marvel fans looking forward to that Black Widow/Captain America reunion, those dreams have been dashed, as Scarlett Johansson has exited the Apple TV+ adventure film Ghosted with Chris Evans. While fans may be disappointed, they may have another reason to watch the romantic adventure now. Johansson leaving the production has cleared the lane for an unexpected Knives Out reunion.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland and Girlfriend Zendaya Have a Problem Filming Together, Star Reveals

The next installment in Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man franchise is, perhaps, one of the most anticipated films of all time. With expectations, anticipation, and spoilers running rampant in the Marvel fandom, the new movie from director Jon Watts has a lot to live up to when it exclusively hits theaters on December 17, 2021.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

41K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy